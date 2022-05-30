AP News Summary at 2:56 a.m. EDT

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops are trading blows in fierce close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. Local officials reported Russian forces “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday, a situation that the Ukrainian president described as “indescribably difficult.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 90% of the buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been damaged. The city has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where constant shelling was reported. Zelenskyy himself made a rare frontline visit to soldiers in Kharkiv. He declared “I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom."

As China seeks big Pacific deal, many in Fiji see benefits

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — For Georgina Matilda, working for Chinese infrastructure company China Railway means that she can put food on the table for her children. Like many Fijians, Matilda sees a benefit in foreign investment wherever it comes from, so long as it uplifts the people. The welcoming attitude by many in Fiji and elsewhere in the South Pacific comes as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi sweeps through on an island-hopping tour amid growing international concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the region. On Monday, Wang hosts a key meeting in Fiji with foreign ministers from 10 Pacific nations he hopes will endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries. But some nations, including Micronesia, are pushing back.

Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains, 14 bodies recovered

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The wreckage of a plane that crashed in Nepal's mountains has been found, and the bodies of 14 of the 22 people on board have been recovered. The search of the mountainside crash site was continuing, and there was no word on survivors. The Tara Air turboprop lost contact with the airport tower Sunday while flying through an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops. It crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, west of Kathmandu. The plane’s destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek the mountain trails and with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

Ex-rebel, businessman to vie in Colombia presidential runoff

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian voters have opted for a dramatic change in presidential politics, choosing a leftist former rebel and an outsider populist businessman to advance to a runoff election in June. They hope a new face can pull them out of the economic damage from the pandemic. Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro on Sunday led the field of six candidates in Sunday's opening round with just over 40% of the votes. Real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández, who has no close ties to any political parties, finished second with more than 28%. Both are far from the conservative and moderates that have long governed the South American country. They will face off June 19 amid the same polarized environment and growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation that shadowed the election’s first round

Season's 1st hurricane aims heavy hit at Mexico tourist zone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Agatha — the season’s first — is heading for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding from heavy rains. Agatha formed on Sunday, and it quickly gained power. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall as a powerful Category 3 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening. The storm is moving toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. Late Sunday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) — just 1 mph below the threshold for Category 3.

War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Families across Africa are paying about 45% more for wheat flour as Russia's war in Ukraine blocks exports from the Black Sea. Some countries like Somalia get more than 90% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine. That's forcing many people to substitute wheat for other grains. But the United Nations is warning that the price hikes are coming as many parts of Africa are facing drought and hunger. The U.N. already had warned that an estimated 13 million people were already facing severe hunger in the wider Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought. The World Food Program chief say's Russia's war on Ukraine is “piling catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for the world's poor.

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A movement known as Christian nationalism is making its presence known in many Republican primary races this year. Most prominent is the campaign of Doug Mastriano, who easily won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. He has made his faith central to his personal story and has woven his conservative Christian beliefs and symbols into his campaign. Mastriano and many other candidates reject the label of Christian nationalist. They say they're applying their values to their politics, just as any citizen would. But scholars say the label fits those who support a fusion of American and Christian values, symbols and identity.

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations that led to the executive order on race and policing signed last week by President Joe Biden had been in danger of breaking down. Earlier this year, law enforcement groups believed the order was shaping up as too harsh toward officers. Instead of seeing the effort fall apart, the White House and the Fraternal Order of Police agreed to start over. The final version brought together law enforcement leaders, civil rights activists, and families of people who had been killed by police. While no one seeking a policing overhaul thinks Biden's order goes far enough, many consider it an important step forward.

'Real Housewives' franchise takes its drama to flashy Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The American ‘Real Housewives’ franchise is taking its glamour and soap opera abroad for the first time. This institution of network reality television is coming for the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom of Dubai. “The Real Housewives of Dubai” debuts on Wednesday, inducting six new women into the Bravo network’s crown jewel of catfights and marital meltdowns that is beloved, binged and hate-watched around the world. Dubai might be across the world from the California gated community where the reality show empire premiered in 2006. But cast members say their extravagant, party-hard lives debunk stereotypes about the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Arab federation where Islam is the official religion.

