AP News Summary at 2:21 p.m. EDT

Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Obstruction of justice is emerging as a key focus in the Justice Department's investigation of classified government documents the FBI seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The department says classified documents had been “likely concealed and removed” from Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus. The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions. Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional dose. CDC's advisers will debate that Thursday.

Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Dontae Ramon Smith was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 36th District. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Police spent 12 hours searching for the man and peacefully arrested him Sunday at his home following a tip from someone close to him. Police said a gun was found that matched shell casings at the shooting scenes. Detroit Police Chief James White has said the man may have a mental illness and “terrorized our community.”

Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Atlantic hurricane season has been oddly quiet. There's been a record-tying zero storms formed in August, which normally is the beginning of peak season. What's really strange is that all the major factors for a busy season are there: warm water, low winds and a La Nina. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren't forming. But they caution that it's still early in storm season and it only takes one hurricane to cause devastation.

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and tears from victims’ relatives who packed the court. Judge Peter Lynch called the agreement “fundamentally flawed" on Wednesday. Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared him prison time, angering the families of the people killed in 2018 when brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill. Hussain's lawyers withdrew the guilty plea.

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

Gorbachev's funeral, burial will reflect his varied legacy

MOSCOW (AP) — The funeral and burial plans for Mikhail Gorbachev will sum up the crosscurrents of his legacy. Final farewells to the former Soviet leader are to be said in the same place where his rigid Soviet predecessors also lay. But he will be buried near men who broke the Soviet mold. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday, is to lie in state on Saturday in Moscow’s House of Unions. The building between the Bolshoi Theater and the Duma, the lower house of parliament, for decades held the bodies of deceased Soviet leaders including Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. But Gorbachev is to be buried in the cemetery of Novodevichy Convent, the resting place for the ousted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and for Boris Yeltsin.

UN weather agency predicts rare 'triple-dip' La Nina in 2022

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is predicting the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious “triple dip” — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide. The World Meteorological Organization says La Nina conditions have strengthened in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific with an increase in trade winds in recent weeks. La Nina is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, as opposed to warming caused by the better-known El Nino.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age. They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?

Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2

NEW YORK (AP) — For as long as Serena Williams remains in the U.S. Open bracket, one overwhelming question hangs over the tournament: Could this be the last chance to watch her play? The second opportunity for spectators to shower Williams with adoration at what is possibly her final tournament is scheduled for Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her opponent is No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia. Kontaveit's current ranking is much better than Williams’ is but her career resume lacks so much as one quarterfinal victory at any Slam event. The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be her final tournament. The 23-time major champion won her first trophy at Flushing Meadows at age 17 in 1999.