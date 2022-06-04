AP News Summary at 2:20 a.m. EDT

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region. Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports. The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia. In a video marking the first 100 days of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The action came the same day the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino.

McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is conceding the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick ended his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit. Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete. Friday’s development sets up a general election between Oz, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests.

What did police know as the Uvalde school shooting unfolded?

As investigators dig deeper into the law enforcement response to the deadly school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, a host of disturbing questions remain about what officers on the scene knew as the attack was unfolding. Did they know children were trapped in a classroom with the gunman? Was that potentially critical information relayed to the incident commander on the scene? And did officers challenge the commander’s decision not to promptly storm the classroom?

100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine, no one knew how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would respond. The 44-year-old who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into his nation's presidency now faced an invasion by Russia’s giant army. His response has turned out to be forceful — and compellingly public — in leading his country's unexpectedly fierce resistance. Every night, he rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far – one for each day of the war — nightly reminders that he has not fled and that Ukraine has indeed survived.

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Electronic warfare is a vital, mostly invisible element in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Kremlin barely tapped its advantage in the domain early in the war. But that edge could be more decisive now that fighting is raging on a more static front in the eastern Donbas region. Shorter, more secure supply lines favor Russia’s ability to deploy electronic war units, which use jamming and other technologies to outwit the enemy. The Ukrainians report intense Russian jamming in the region but have scored some successes including the seizure of important pieces of hardware and destruction of at least two multi-vehicle mobile electronic warfare units.

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy. Some of them expressed reservations. But they did not expect Axon’s Thursday announcement that it wants to send those Taser-equipped drones into classrooms.

Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone

A federal science agency says that levels of the main global warming gas have shot past a key milestone. Friday's announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in May averaged 421 parts per million. That's more than 50% higher than pre-industrial levels. NOAA says carbon dioxide levels in the air in May have reached a point last known when Earth was 7 degrees hotter, millions of years ago. Carbon dioxide levels peak in May of the year and drop as plants suck up more of the heat-trapping gas.

Depp-Heard trial: Advocates fear chilling effect on accusers

Some advocates and experts fear that the verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case will have a chilling effect on women coming forward with abuse claims. Jurors sided largely with Depp in the civil libel trial, awarding him $10 million and his ex-wife $2 million. They didn't rule on any abuse charges. Still, some have concerns about the assumptions people may now make that women are lying. Others say abusers may be newly emboldened to paint accusers as liars in retaliation for them coming forward. Experts and others cite the social media campaign waged against Heard as well as the verdict for their fears. But others say cases will go forward on their own merits, and hope truth can prevail despite the recent high-profile trial.

Rangers beat Lightning 3-2 in Game 2 for 2-0 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko also scored, and Adam Fox and Chris Kreider each had two assists for the Rangers. New York won its eighth straight home game, extending a franchise playoff record. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, Nicholas Paul also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. The Lightning have lost consecutive playoff games for the first time in the last three postseasons. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were 17-0 after a loss coming in. Game 3 is Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

