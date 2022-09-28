AP News Summary at 2:17 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. The hurricane's center neared Florida on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying overnight, gaining top winds of 155 mph. That puts Ian just shy of devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast. Forecasters say the Fort Myers region is at highest risk of a surge that could reach 18 feet. Florida's governor is urging residents in that area to "hunker down." At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is poised to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over the “sham referendums.”

EXPLAINER: Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates are on trial in the U.S. Capitol attack on charges that include seditious conspiracy — a rare Civil War-era charge that strikes to the heart of what prosecutors say happened that day. Stewart Rhodes and his followers are the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on such charges for what prosecutors have described as a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Jury selection began on Tuesday for a trial that is expected to last several weeks.

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

BRUSSELS (AP) — European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage, while others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe. Moscow has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

Clergy in 33 states are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials. That loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. An Associated Press review finds that over the past two decades, more than 130 bills have been proposed in state legislatures to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws. After intense opposition from religious groups, the clergy privilege remained unchanged. Often, legislative efforts to close the loophole run up against lawmakers who are also church members.

Biden on ending hunger in US: 'I know we can do this'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade is ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together. It was the president at his most optimistic, sketching out a future where no child in the U.S. would go hungry, and diet-related diseases would diminish because of better, healthier food alternatives and access to vast outdoor spaces. He said: “Everyone, everyone has an important role to play.” According to federal officials, some 10% of U.S. households in 2021 suffered food insecurity, meaning they were uncertain they could get enough food to feed themselves or their families.

Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations

Members of U.S. congregations unite each week in prayer and worship, but that doesn’t mean they agree in the voting booth. In some houses of worship, these political divisions are becoming more pronounced as midterm election season heats up. That leaves clergy trying to keep the peace and urging congregation members to show respect to those with different views. A rabbi in Los Angeles says one member left the synagogue because the rabbi would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. A Black pastor in Columbus, Ohio, says his congregation is bitterly divided over whether abortion should be legal.

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared early Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study. Eisai announced results late Tuesday from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s. The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment. Patients were monitored using a scale that measures how they do in areas like memory, judgement, problem solving and personal care.

California eyes making girls flag football a school sport

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Flag football is rising in popularity, especially among girls. Interest has picked up in youth leagues and also following a push by NFL teams to help start teams for high schoolers. Now, officials in the southern section of the California Interscholastic Federation are expected to vote on making flag football an official girls’ high school sport. State interscholastic sport officials could soon follow. Football enthusiasts say the move could lead more schools to start more teams and give girls more opportunities to play the sport. In Southern California, some high schoolers are gearing up for their second season in a pilot league started by the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

Review: 'Bros' makes rom-com history and then joins in it

“Bros,” the first gay rom-com produced and distributed by a major American studio, hews very closely to the classic rom-com formula, Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy writes that’s the genius of “Bros” — telling LGBTQ stories and wrapping it in a familiar storyline that everyone can relate to. Billy Eichner stars and co-wrote a story of a slightly nerdy man looking for love from an attractive opposite. It’s not a perfect film but it has what the best have: heart, good faith and good old fashioned love. The R-rated “Bros” opens in theaters Friday.