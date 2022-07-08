AP News Summary at 2:17 a.m. EDT

Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says ex-leader Shinzo Abe is in “severe condition” after being shot and he hopes Abe will survive. Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old Abe was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital. Kishida and his Cabinet ministers were returning to Tokyo from campaign stops around the country after the shooting. Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara. NHK aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. He is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s actions before they were officially announced.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

G-20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations have opened talks with an appeal from the Indonesian host for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. As the foreign ministers from the Group of 20 confront multiple crises, including the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, all are overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its ripple effects. Indonesia's foreign minister appealed for unity among the group, which includes Russia, China, the United States and its Western allies, despite signs that any consensus on the matter would remain elusive.

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two sides. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise" on issues affecting its “core interests," which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Li said China's military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity." Such language is fairly routine and Li was also quoted in a Defense Ministry news release saying China hoped to “further strengthen dialogue, handle risks, and promote cooperation, rather than deliberately creating confrontation, provoking incidents and becoming mutually exclusive."

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world were raising their hands to heaven and offering prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia. Friday was an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual hajj. Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley. That's where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims. This year’s pilgrimage marks the largest since the coronavirus struck, although the influx of 1 million worshippers remains less than half of the pre-pandemic attendance.

Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Mourners plan to remember three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade at services. Friday's scheduled events are the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher shot Monday during the annual event in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza through Friday. Robert E. Crimo III, the accused 21-year-old gunman, was charged Wednesday with murdering seven people. Prosecutors have said they expect to bring attempted murder charges for each of the more than 30 people wounded in the attack on paradegoers.

Beijing appears to retract vaccine mandate after pushback

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese capital Beijing appears to be backing off a vaccine mandate it announced just two days ago. The mandate would require vaccination for entry into certain public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries starting next week. It drew intense discussion as city residents worried how the sudden policy announcement would disrupt their lives. While not explicitly saying the government had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.”

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.