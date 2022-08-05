AP News Summary at 2:37 a.m. EDT

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China says it summoned European diplomats in the country to protest statements issued by the Group of Seven nations and the European Union criticizing threatening Chinese military exercises surrounding Taiwan. China has dispatched navy ships and warplanes and launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week to Taiwan. China regards Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Five of the missiles fired by China landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan’s main islands. Japan's prime minister said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan represent a “grave problem” that threatens regional peace and security.

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

Typically bombastic Alex Jones makes for complicated court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones bulled through the first trial that could decimate his personal fortune and media empire in his usual way: Loud, aggressive and talking about conspiracies both in and out the courtroom. It’s business as usual for the gravelly voiced, barrel-chested Jones. But by courtroom standards, his erratic and, at times, disrespectful behavior is unusual — and potentially complicated for the legal process. Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, were ordered to pay $4.11 million in compensatory damages by the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was killed with 19 other first graders and six educators in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut. And punitive damages could be more.

EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison, attention turns to the prospect of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia that could get her home. Secretary of State Antony Blinken went public with that possibility last week, revealing in an unusual announcement that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” aimed at securing the release of Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. With her court case concluded and her sentence pronounced, such a deal is Griner’s best chance of being freed early. A look at what's at stake.

Pelosi: China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there. She made the remarks in Tokyo on the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China. Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in Taipei that the U.S. commitment to democracy in the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.” Pelosi and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late Thursday after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

The AP Interview: Samantha Power vs. food crisis, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Samantha Power's job as the top official in charge of U.S. food aid includes a new task since Russia invaded Ukraine — countering Russia's messages abroad. Power spoke to The Associated Press in an interview focused on the global food crisis, which has been worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine. Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, had returned from the Horn of Africa, one of the regions hit hardest by food shortages. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Africa right after Power, claiming the food crisis was caused by U.S. sanctions on Russia. Power says the Biden administration won't let Russia shirk blame for the crisis.

In Baghdad's Sadr City, cleric's support underpins protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Residents of the impoverished Baghdad suburb of Sadr City say they they support an influential Shiite cleric who called on thousands of his followers to storm Iraq's parliament. Khalil Ibrahim has four sons participating in the parliament sit-in he told AP on Thursday. Al-Sadr derives his political weight largely from their seemingly unending support. And yet, they are among Iraq’s most destitute. Most complain of inadequate basic services including electricity in the scorching summer-time heat. Through al-Sadr’s stated quest for reforms, many feel hopeful their lot will change.

Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Former television news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican primary for Arizona governor. Lake walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters. Her victory Thursday is a blow to the GOP establishment, which lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake said she would not have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and others tried to push the GOP to move on from the Trump era of election conspiracies and lies.

Fire at music pub in eastern Thailand kills at least 13

BANGKOK (AP) — Police and rescue workers say at least 13 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out early Friday morning at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand. Video circulating on social media showed people fleeing the pub while thick black smoke billowed from the door and then the entrance through which people were escaping was suddenly engulfed in flames. Police said the cause of the fire at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 100 miles southeast of Bangkok, is under investigation. Several witnesses told Thai media they saw smoke and fire on the ceiling near the venue’s stage followed by the sound of explosions.

Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A long-lost painting by the British graffiti artist Banksy has resurfaced in a swank art gallery in downtown Tel Aviv. It now stands an hour’s drive and a world away from the concrete wall in the occupied West Bank where it was initially sprayed. It depicts a slingshot-toting rat and was likely intended to protest the Israeli occupation. Its relocation raises ethical questions about the removal of artwork from occupied territory and the display of such politically-charged pieces in radically different settings from where they were created. The 900-pound concrete slab would have had to pass through one of Israel's many military checkpoints — a daily feature of Palestinian life and a target of Banksy’s biting satire.