AP News Summary at 2:30 a.m. EDT

Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school. But “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed. The report is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School. The Texas House of Representatives report released Sunday says the gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building and it is “almost certain” that 100 shots came before any officer entered. A hallway surveillance video also was released Sunday showing a hesitant and haphazard tactical response.

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. He says a legally armed 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County killed the man. He called the armed civilian a “real hero," saying he stopped "the shooter almost as soon as he began." The two injured victims are in stable condition.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president has declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president. Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad on Wednesday and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation too have continued in most parts of the country, with some protesters burning his effigy. Nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday, and if there is more than one candidate lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

Louisiana abortion ban case heard before judge

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Currently, Louisiana authorities can't enforce the state's ban on abortion. But that may change, depending on the outcome of a court hearing Monday morning in Baton Rouge. Lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of legal abortion argue that the state law has conflicting language and is unconstitutionally vague. The judge in the case issued a temporary block on enforcement last week. Attorney General Jeff Landry wants that order lifted. The law's challengers hope the judge will extend the block on enforcement while their lawsuit continues.

Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of former presidential adviser Steve Bannon. He faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony. Bannon is one of the most prominent of former President Donald Trump's allies to refuse to testify before the committee. A conviction on each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake. What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2. With early voting already underway, Robson is drawing on her family’s vast fortune to drown out Lake.

July 4 parade funerals to conclude with tribute to slain dad

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade are set to conclude with family and friends gathering in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy. The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were killed in the attack on the Highland Park July Fourth parade. They leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden. McCarthy’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie, Illinois. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.” Irina McCarthy was buried on Tuesday.

Lebanon LGBTQ community suffers setback amid wider clampdown

BEIRUT (AP) — Rights groups in Lebanon have blasted the authorities for cracking down on activists and marginalized communities. The Lebanese Interior Ministry last month called on security forces to shut down events promoting LGBTQ rights following complaints from religious officials. That has left many in the LGBTQ community fearing for their safety. Activists say this is the authorities’ latest effort in cracking down on marginalized groups and dissidents to distract the public from the country’s spiraling economic and political crisis. The economic meltdown has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty. Millions continue to struggle with soaring inflation, rampant power cuts and medicine shortages.

Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate

BERLIN (AP) — Senior officials from about 40 countries are meeting in Berlin for heart-to-heart talks on how to stay focused on fighting climate change. It comes as the world is reeling from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Organizers have billed the two-day gathering in Berlin as an opportunity to rebuild trust between rich and poor nations ahead of this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt in November. Technical talks last month achieved little progress on key issues such as climate aid for developing countries. German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan told The Associated Press that rich nations must "show more solidarity” to poor countries already suffering the impacts of climate change.