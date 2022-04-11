AP News Summary at 2:17 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are digging in while Russia’s military lines up more firepower, tapping an experienced general to command the war. The next phase of battle is expected to be a showdown in eastern Ukraine. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities and killed untold thousands of people. Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that Russian forces are trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

In France, it's Macron vs. Le Pen, again, for presidency

PARIS (AP) — Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the presidency. They both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election. That sets up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff. Several defeated presidential candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.” Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen in round two on April 24. Macron won their last encounter in 2017 by a landslide to become France’s youngest-ever president, but the same outcome this time is far from guaranteed.

Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China's outbreak grows

BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has closed itself to most arrivals as China battles a COVID-19 outbreak in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million. But most schools have switched online and an exhibition center was being converted into a hospital. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai over shortages of food and medical services.

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military medical teams deployed during the pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis risking a large population, whatever its nature.

Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to speak virtually on Monday. The meeting comes as Biden presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion. India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington. And it's earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who's lauded India for what he calls judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

Islamic State morphs and grows in Pakistan, Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — A ruthless Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. The Taliban have touted their success in repressing the group since they came to power last August, pointing to a decline in Islamic State group's attacks in Afghanistan. But IS-K has expanded into neighboring Pakistan, stepping up attacks there. It is now one of the deadliest groups in a region that has spawned many militant groups. Observers say that with a dramatic drop in the U.S. intelligence gathering capability in the region, keeping an eye on the many militant groups is increasingly difficult.

America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

PHOENIX (AP) — America's homeless population is graying. It's a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. Advocates say most in this group don't have mental illness or substance abuse problems. Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents.

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision, although he dropped one major hint. The Twitter board “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

Once a retail giant, Kmart down to 3 stores after NJ closing

AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes its doors on April 16, it will leave only three remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlies Angel” Jaclyn Smith. Kmart’s demise is attributed to the rise of Walmart and Target and online behemoth Amazon. But retail expert Mark Cohen says the company also was dogged by poor management decisions and could have stayed viable.

Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

A new type of blood test that checks for signs of cancer in healthy people has hit the market. But it's still unclear whether these screening tests will make any difference in cancer death rates. Such blood tests, called liquid biopsies, are already used in patients with cancer to tailor their treatment and check to see if tumors come back. Now, one company is promoting its $949 blood test to people with no signs of cancer. U.S. government researchers are planning a large experiment to see if the blood tests do actually catch cancers earlier and save lives.

