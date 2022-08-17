AP News Summary at 2:16 a.m. EDT

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been defeated in a GOP primary. She fell Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, a rival backed by the former president, in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. Cheney is describing her loss as the beginning of a new chapter, telling supporters that “our work is far from over.” She says she "will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney's political future beyond Capitol Hill could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. It’s not clear how much the former New York mayor and attorney for former President Donald Trump will be willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified that he’s a target of the investigation. Any questioning that does happen Wednesday will take place behind closed doors because the special grand jury proceedings are secret.

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

EXPLAINER: Dueling views remain a year after Afghan pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after America’s tumultuous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, assessments of its impact are divided — and largely along partisan lines. Critics slam the August 2021 evacuation of more than 120,000 American citizens, Afghans and others as poorly planned and badly executed. They say the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces opened the door to a resurgence of al-Qaida and Islamic State militants in the country. Supporters counter that it was time to end America’s longest war and that leaving forces in the country would risk their lives and gain little.

Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s most sacred river is also its most polluted. In the capital, Kathmandu, raw sewage is dumped directly into the Bagmati River, and heaps of garbage are tossed in from along the banks. Once sparkling and clear, today the river's waters are black and sludgy, undrinkable and unsuitable for even cleaning. During the dry months, an overwhelming stench pervades the area by the river. Volunteers gather each weekend to pick up garbage, and the government is building canals to divert sewage from the river. But some environmentalists and people who live along the holy Bagmati aren't optimistic those efforts can make a significant impact.

EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions — which all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and to a much lesser extent, reduced Nevada and Mexico’s share. A look at who is affected by Tuesday's announcement.

Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities and experts who study online extremism are warning of a risk of additional attacks on federal law enforcement following the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's Florida home. Following the Mar-a-Lago search, online posts blaming the FBI soared, as did open references to civil war. A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after authorities say he posted violent threats against the FBI on Trump's social media platform. Last week, a man armed with an AR-15 tried to breach FBI offices in Cincinnati and was killed after firing on police. Extremism experts warn the violence could escalate as investigations into Trump play out.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate scientists say the new spending package that President Biden just signed will trim future warming a bit. The president Tuesday signed a climate law that include $375 billion in incentives to produce clean energy, as part of an overall budget bill. The head of the science-oriented Climate Action Tracker calls it the biggest thing to ever happen to the U.S. on climate policy. He calculates that American emissions of carbon dioxide will now drop by as much as 42% compared to 2005 levels. That's not quite meeting the U.S. goal of cutting carbon pollution in half by end of the decade.

Peltola, Begich and Palin advance from US House primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin have advanced from Tuesday’s primary to the general election for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House. They are three of the four candidates to advance. The last slot has not yet been decided. Peltola, Begich and Palin are also vying in a special election to fill the last few months of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. He died in March. That vote was also being held Tuesday. However, the winner of that ranked choice voting election may not be known until the end of the month.