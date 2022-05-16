AP News Summary at 2:15 a.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school. But they say Payton Gendron was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was a missed opportunity to get him help, put him under closer law enforcement scrutiny or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market.

Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

The shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence. Authorities say the suspected gunman, who is white, specifically targeted a predominantly Black neighborhood. They say he shot 11 Black people and two white people at the store. Ten people died. For many Black Americans, the Buffalo shooting has stirred up the same feelings they faced after the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting and other attacks.

Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military is bogged down in a grinding conflict in eastern Ukraine, having lost diplomatic ground over the weekend as two more European nations moved closer to joining NATO. Finland says it's seeking to join the alliance, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed Europe’s security landscape. Hours later, Sweden’s governing party endorsed that country’s bid for membership. It signals a serious blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has called NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe a threat. Meanwhile, Russia inflicted damage but failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region reported they reached the Russian border and made a victorious video addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in the world

BEIJING (AP) — In oasis towns and villages by the desert in China’s far west Xinjiang region, over 10,000 Uyghurs have vanished – ripped from their families and sentenced to years, even decades in prison on vague, secretive charges. Data leaked to The Associated Press shows that in a single county in the Uyghur heartland of China, the imprisonment rate is by far the highest known in the world – over 30 times higher than the rest of China. Experts say that Xinjiang officials are using the formal legal system as a “fig leaf” for mass incarcerations, distracting the international community from state abuses and lack of due process.

Parishioners subdue gunman in fatal California church attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire in a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five others before worshippers detained him by hog-tying his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived. Congregant Jerry Chen said he had just stepped into the kitchen of his church’s fellowship hall around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard the gunshots. He said he peeked around the corner and saw church members screaming, running and ducking under tables. Officials did not immediately disclose a motive for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. They said the gunman was an Asian man in his 60s who does not live in the community.

EXPLAINER: Theory of white replacement fuels racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are still piecing together the motives of the mass shooter who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this weekend. But authorities aren't hesitating to call it a racially-motivated attack. It's given a spotlight to a racist ideology seeping from the Internet's fringes into the mainstream. Called “The Great Replacement Theory,” it essentially says there's a conspiracy afoot to diminish the influence of white people by replacing them with nonwhites. Experts and researchers are concerned that some of this theory's less extreme tenets are taking hold, especially regarding immigration to the United States.

Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — His partners tout him as a successful case of rehabilitation and second chances: When he was 20 years old, Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder. Today, he is the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocketed investors. But with his company set to go public, Hershtik’s past is coming under new scrutiny, raising questions about whether someone who took a person’s life deserves to rehabilitate his own to such an extent. It also tells an astounding tale of a life derailed and improbably set back on track.

Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days. More than 560,000 people are in quarantine due to the fever. Eight more deaths and 392,920 newly detected fevers were reported Monday. It's not known how many were COVID-19 since North Korea likely lacks enough testing supplies. It’s also not clear if North Korea’s urgent messaging about the outbreak indicates a willingness to receive outside help. It shunned vaccines from a U.N.-backed program earlier. China and South Korea said they were willing to help but indicated North Korea hasn't requested any.

Most of Shanghai has ended virus spread, 1M left in lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China's largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. Vice Mayor Zong Ming credited prevention measures and said the outbreak was under effective control with 15 out of Shanghai’s 16 districts eliminating virus transmission among people not already in quarantine. Supermarkets, malls and restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday with limits on the numbers of people and mandated “no contact” transactions. But restrictions on movement remain in place and the subway train system remains closed for now.

2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections. Trump backed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina in those states’ Republican primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed on Sunday that he had suffered a stroke but said he was on the way to a “full recovery.” In other races, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Idaho are holding primaries for governor on Tuesday. In North Carolina, congressman Madison Cawthorn is trying to survive a Republican primary after a turbulent first term in office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0