AP News Summary at 2:14 p.m. EDT

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers keep spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession.

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession. Yet that definition isn’t the one that counts. On Thursday, when the government estimates the gross domestic product for the April-June period, some economists think it may show the economy shrank for a second straight quarter. That would meet a longstanding assumption for when a recession has begun. But economists say that wouldn’t mean that a recession had begun. During those same six months when the economy might have contracted, businesses and other employers added a prodigious 2.7 million jobs — more than were gained in most entire years before the pandemic.

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. He's delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward. Trump’s appearance in Washington — his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office — comes as his potential 2024 rivals have been increasingly willing to challenge him directly. They include Pence, who on Tuesday morning delivered his own speech outlining his “Freedom Agenda” not far from where Trump was to speak before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second term.

Civilian medic commands respect on Ukraine war's front lines

DONETSK REGION, Ukaine (AP) — The founder of a medical nonprofit organization drives all over Ukraine's Donetsk region to deliver first-aid kits, equipment and training to soldiers and paramedics near the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine. A helmet and a protective vest aren’t part of her uniform, but high heels and dresses are as she visits Ukrainian field positions and hospitals. Nataliia Voronkova is a civilian and a volunteer, and looking like one is important to her, even in a combat zone. Voronkova has spent more than eight years providing emergency medical training and supplies for Ukrainian forces. She says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has created exponentially more need and challenges.

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's space chief says the country will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during Tuesday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project. Borisov said that “the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made.” The statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials. It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The latest Russian court hearing in the drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner has focused on testimony about countries that regard cannabis as having legitimate medicinal uses. Griner has acknowledged she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs. Griner’s trial began July 1. Tuesday’s session lasted about 90 minutes before the case was adjourned until Wednesday.

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.

A religiously diverse Edmonton hosts Pope Francis' visit

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis is visiting a Canada that is less Catholic, more secular and more religiously diverse than the last time the country hosted a pontiff two decades ago. Those trends are reflected in Alberta's capital, where the pope began his visit. Like Canada more broadly, Edmonton has a growing presence of Muslims, Sikhs and other religious groups, as well as people with no religion. Meanwhile the Christian population is diversifying culturally. Catholic Mass is celebrated in 16 languages in the Archdiocese of Edmonton. And the city provides sacred spaces for workers of any belief to pray or meditate.

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? It's unlikely. That’s because while a surge in sales means more possible number combinations are covered for the jackpot, your odds of winning remain the same. They're 1 in 302.5 million. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15. Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. Given the odds of winning it all, it’s a bit surprising that anyone wins a jackpot, but it will happen.

Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

Those trying to beat the heat with some nice cold ice cream during the summer no longer have the Choco Taco to turn to, as Klondike has announced it’s discontinuing the treat. A company official said there has been a huge spike in demand for other products it makes and that, “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”