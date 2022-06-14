AP News Summary at 2:13 a.m. EDT

Asian benchmarks decline after bear market hits Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell across the board after Wall Street tumbled into what’s called a bear market, indicating that major U.S. benchmarks and individual stocks have fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time. Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. The Japanese yen’s continuing slide against the dollar paused. At the center of the sell-off was the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is scrambling to get inflation under control. Its main method is to raise interest rates in order to slow the economy, a blunt tool that risks a recession.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Bucolic Ukraine forest is site of mass grave exhumation

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's national police chief says authorities are investigating the killings of more than 12,000 Ukrainians nationwide in the war since the Russian invasion in February. Authorities in the Kyiv region near Bucha on Monday showed reporters several victims whose hands had been tied behind their backs. Some of the victims were found in a lush green Ukrainian forest, where birds were singing. Workers in white hazmat suits conducted an exhumation in a mass grave behind a trench for a military vehicle. In other news of the war, the Russian military claimed it had destroyed weapons that the U.S. and Europe had supplied to Ukraine. There was no immediate comment on that from Ukraine.

Charter business thrives as US-expelled Haitians flee Haiti

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

Possible successor to Abbas warns Israel, but works with it

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hussein al-Sheikh is a senior Palestinian official who serves as the main liaison with Israel. He is increasingly seen as a successor to the 86-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Al-Sheikh said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that relations with Israel have gotten so bad that Palestinian leaders cannot go on with business as usual. But even if they are serious this time around, they have few options. And they appear unlikely to do anything that undermines their own limited power in parts of the occupied West Bank. Al-Sheikh is widely seen as being groomed for the top job, drawing criticism that Abbas is once again ignoring the wishes of his people.

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment is facing a surprisingly strong primary challenge. Tuesday's Senate primary was expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt. But he's facing a rising threat from a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, Sam Brown. That's making the Republican Senate primary in Nevada one of several races testing the potency of Trump’s support. Primaries are also taking place in South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota.

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone officials are assessing the damage caused by a deluge of floodwaters that forced the evacuation of parts of the iconic national park just as the summer tourism season was ramping up. A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused Monday's flooding, which cut off electricity and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it’s unclear when the park will reopen. Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters.

Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outline of a bipartisan Senate agreement on reining in gun violence has no game-changing steps banning the deadliest firearms. But it does propose measured provisions that could make it harder for some young gun buyers, or people considered threatening, to have weapons. And there are meaningful efforts to address mental health and school safety concerns. There's pressure on both parties to act after last month's mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. But details of the plan remain in negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, with disagreements over how tightly the initiatives should be drawn. Here's a look at where things stand.

Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Experts warn that extremist groups may see anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by influencers as a call to action. Sophie Bjork-James is an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University and an expert on the white nationalist movement in the U.S. She says research shows there is a clear path between normalizing anti-LGBT sentiment in Statehouses and having extremist groups take hateful actions. Thirty-one members of the neo-Nazi group Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday and charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say the men planned to riot at a pride event. Lawmakers in Idaho, Florida and elsewhere have recently suggested without evidence that members of the LGBTQ community are harming children.

US futures point to a bear market; here’s what that means

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street looks like it will open the week with more losses, with the S&P 500 falling to a level that market observers consider to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday appears to be no exception with the S&P 500 down 2.4% before the opening bell. The Dow is down 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is down 2.%.

