AP News Summary at 2:11 a.m. EDT

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations are headed to Uzbekistan for a summit of a security group seen by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated internationally following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory. A Russian official said Putin and Xi were due to hold a one-on-one meeting and discuss Ukraine.

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as throngs pay respects

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time, her casket borne to Westminster Hall by a horse-drawn gun carriage in a somber procession. Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow. At Westminster Hall, crowds shuffled in two lines past her coffin well into the night. Many bowed or curtseyed and some were in tears. Hundreds of thousands expected to pay their respects. The queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

Queen's reign saw British leave Mideast with a mixed legacy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London's rule, but after her death, a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East. They have survived decades of war and turmoil and are today seen as bastions of a certain kind of authoritarian stability. When popular uprisings erupted across the region a decade ago in what was known as the Arab Spring, sweeping away regimes with anti-colonial roots, the monarchies endured largely unscathed. The days of imperial pomp and gunships may be over, but the region’s emotional and financial ties to England run deep.

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A looming freight rail strike could disrupt numerous commuter rail services across the country as well. Commuter rail services in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere would be forced into full or partial shutdowns because they use tracks owned by the freight railroads. Big commuter rail systems in the New York metro area are unaffected. A trade group representing commuter rails said the systems can do little but wait to see whether railroads and unions can settle their differences. A strike could begin as soon as Friday if no deal is reached.

Biden's tight spot: a union backer out to avert rail strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden believes unions built the middle class. He also knows a rail worker strike could damage the economy ahead of midterm elections. That leaves him in the awkward position of espousing the virtues of unionization even as members of his administration work to keep talks going in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers aimed at averting a shutdown. Far more is at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railway workers. The ramifications could extend to control of Congress and to the shipping network that keeps factories rolling, stocks the shelves of stores and stitches the U.S. together as an economic power.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire to end fighting

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A senior Armenian official says Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a cease-fire to end a flare-up of fighting that has killed 155 soldiers on both sides. The secretary of Armenia’s Security Council announced the truce in televised remarks early Thursday, saying it took effect hours earlier — at 8 p.m. (1600 GMT) Wednesday. A previous cease-fire brokered by Russia on Tuesday quickly failed. The announcement follows two days of heavy fighting that marked the largest outbreak of hostilities between the two longtime adversaries in nearly two years. Shortly before Grigoryan’s announcement, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Armenia’s capital accusing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of betraying his country by trying to appease Azerbaijan and demanding his resignation.

Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in South Korea on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. Authorities didn’t immediately say if the 42-year-old suspect was the victims' mother. New Zealand police earlier told their South Korean counterparts that the mother might be in South Korea. South Korean police said they detained the woman after New Zealand requested her extradition. A court will now review whether she should be extradited. The bodies were discovered last month after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods from a storage unit. Police said the children were between 5 and 10 years old and the suitcases had been in storage at least three or four years.

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls inside an Alabama church 59 years ago. She’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries. Gov. Kay Ivey sidestepped the question of financial compensation two years ago in apologizing to Rudolph for the “untold pain and suffering” of the bombing. Ivey said legislative involvement was needed. But nothing has been done since. Rudolph will be at the White House for the bombing anniversary on Thursday to participate in a forum on hate-fueled violence.

Unwed couples grew, US was more wired in COVID's 1st years

During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spend more than a third of their income on rent went up. That's according to survey results released Thursday which provide the most detailed data on how life changed in the U.S. under COVID-19. The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 1-year estimates show that the share of unmarried couples living together rose, fewer people moved, Americans became more wired, preschool enrollment dropped and the percentage of people who identify as multiracial jumped.