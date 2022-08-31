AP News Summary at 2:11 a.m. EDT

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Gorbachev, who redirected course of 20th century, dies at 91

MOSCOW (AP) — Before Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. But with a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and redirected the course of the 20th century. He died Tuesday at a Moscow hospital at age 91. Alongside Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, he was a key protagonist in a global drama. Under Gorbachev, the Berlin Wall crumbled, thousands of political prisoners were released and millions of people who had known only communism got their first real taste of freedom. But Gorbachev was unable to control the forces he unleashed. He ultimately waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire.

Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader

BANGKOK (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule, was mourned for the loss of what world leaders described as a rare leader who brought global change and at the time a hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91, was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors is heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid fighting in southern Ukraine and international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. The power plant has been occupied by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian worker since the early days of the 6-month-old war. Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv the team had secured guarantees from Russia and Ukraine about the mission's operations before departing Wednesday.

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden is railing against the “MAGA Republicans in Congress” who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault at the U.S. Capitol and now are increasingly targeting the FBI. Biden tried Tuesday to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms. He seized on comments from allies of former President Donald Trump who have called for stripping funding from the FBI since it executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence. Biden’s remarks were his first substantive defense of the FBI since the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago. “I’m opposed to defunding the police; I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” he says.

Japan PM apologizes for party's church links, will cut ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month. Widespread cozy ties between members of Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church have surfaced since Abe’s death in July. The suspect allegedly told police he killed Abe because of his apparent link to the church. Dozens of party members have since acknowledged their ties to the church and related organizations. Kishida purged his Cabinet of seven ministers with church ties earlier in August, but more ministers and aides have admitted ties since. Kishida also apologized over the loss of public trust in politics because of the scandal.

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

NEW YORK (AP) — As winter nears, European nations, desperate to replace the natural gas they once bought from Russia, have embraced a short-term fix: A series of roughly 20 floating terminals that would receive liquefied natural gas from other countries and convert it into heating fuel. Yet the plan, with the first floating terminals set to deliver natural gas by year’s end, has raised alarms among scientists who fear the long-term consequences for the environment. They warn that these terminals would perpetuate Europe’s reliance on natural gas, which releases climate-warming methane and carbon dioxide when it’s produced, transported and burned.

Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey of people ages 16 to 40 finds that millennials and Generation Z follow the news, but they aren't that happy with what they're seeing. The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people in that age group follow news daily, contrary to perceptions that many are tuned out. But only 32% say they enjoy following the news, down sharply from 53% in a similar study seven years ago. The study also shows many young people blame news organizations for spreading misinformation, and suggests they have had it with “food-fight journalism” that depicts debates between people with extreme views.

High-stakes year begins for kids still learning to read

ATLANTA (AP) — Mounting evidence from around the country shows that students who spent more time learning remotely during the 2020-2021 school year, many of them Black and Latino, lost about half of an academic year of learning. That’s twice as much as their peers who studied in person that year. Third graders are at a particularly delicate moment. This is the year when they must master reading or risk school failure. Students who don’t read fluently by the end of third grade are more likely to struggle in the future, and even drop out, studies show.

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and more public chargers are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive. But automakers will not be mandated to participate in equity programs aimed at making electric cars available to lower-income residents. Environmental justice advocates say that's a missed opportunity as the state envisions a gas-free future. Rules passed by the California Air Resources Board in August require 100% of new passenger vehicle sales to be electric, hybrid or zero-emission by 2035. People will still be able to buy used gas cars.