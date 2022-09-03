AP News Summary at 2:33 p.m. EDT

Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has called off its second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak. It's the second delay this week for the 322-foot rocket, which is the most powerful ever built by NASA. The first attempt was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere. Launch controllers tried to plug Saturday’s leak by stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen. But the leak persisted, and the launch director finally halted the countdown. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson says the launch will be off until October if the rocket has to return to the hangar for repairs.

How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Never before has the National Archives and Records Administration been caught up in a criminal investigation of a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings. Archives workers operate away from the public eye, behind the marble façade of its building in downtown Washington where they stand as guardians and custodians of American history. Today, the institution of record-keepers faces threats and a looming Senate confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next archivist could get complicated.

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. Gorbachev has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. Gorbachev died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was buried Saturday at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa.

Gorbachev's marriage, like his politics, broke the mold

Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried at a Moscow cemetery where he's once again next to his wife Raisa. The two had shared the world stage for more than a decade in a visibly close marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of his predecessors just as his openness to political reform did. He kept Raisa’s memory alive in later years and embraced his status as a lonely widower. Raisa Gorbachev was more visible than previous Soviet first ladies. She had a direct way of speaking, a polished manner and wore fashionable clothes. She accompanied him on his travels and they discussed policy and politics together.

Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river

Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are searching for more victims after at least nine migrants died while attempting a hazardous crossing of the rain-swollen Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that it responded Thursday to a report of a large number if people crossing the Mexican border. The National Weather Service says water levels in the river jumped more than 2 feet in a single day and was flowing five times faster than usual. CBP says U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three more. It says U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody.

Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line. But the facility is still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement Saturday that the agency’s experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the fourth and last operational line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict. The IAEA experts arrived at Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.

No longer young, 'dreamers' uneasily watch a legal challenge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Dreamers,' long a symbol of immigrant youth, are increasingly easing into middle age as eligibility requirements have been frozen since 2012, when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was introduced. The Biden administration recently released a rule that sticks closely to DACA as it was introduced in 2012 _ a legal maneuver intended to insulate it from a legal challenge winding its way through an appeals court in New Orleans. DACA advocates were disappointed that the administration didn't expand age eligibility. The average age of a DACA recipient has climbed to more than 28 years.

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states that tie their vehicle emission standards to rules established in California must decide whether to follow that state’s strict new rules. California says all new cars, pickups and SUVs must be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government’s standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California’s stricter requirements. Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to go along. Colorado and Pennsylvania probably won’t. The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state’s “Clean Cars” rule has been the subject of a legal fight. Meanwhile, Republicans in Virginia are rebelling against existing links between their rules and California's.

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump is coming to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of the candidates he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have signed initiative petitions for ballot measures in several states that would expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana. But voters might not get a say on those proposed ballot initiatives. Recent decisions by Republican officials or judges have blocked votes in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Those officials or judges said the petitions contained flawed wording, procedural shortcomings or insufficient signatures. Appeals are pending in some states. The Republican pushback against the initiative process is part of a trend that gained steam after Democratic-aligned groups began using initiatives to force votes on policies that Republican legislatures had opposed.