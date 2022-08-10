AP News Summary at 2:09 p.m. EDT

Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes helped give Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month. But government data released Wednesday showed that overall price increases slowed only modestly from a four-decade high that was reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier. That's down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the first time that has happened after 25 months of increases. The reprieve offered no certainty that prices would stay on the decline. Inflation has sometimes slowed only to re-accelerate later.

Biden signs 'burn pits' help for vets, a personal win, too

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed veterans health care legislation that ends a long battle to expand benefits for troops who served near toxic “burn pits.” The ceremony Wednesday at the White House was a personal matter for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq. Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, plastics, medical equipment and human waste. The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service. Other health care services will be expanded as well.

Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico court documents say that the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city's small Muslim community after he was pulled over in a traffic stop by officers. The documents made public Tuesday night say that Afghan immigrant Muhammad Syed told authorities through an interpreter that he was driving to Houston to look for a new home because of the Albuquerque violence. Monday's arrest happened more than 100 miles from his home. The court documents say bullet casings found in Syed's vehicle matched the caliber of weapons believed to have been used in two of the killings.

Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s stepping away from tennis soon to focus on having a second child. And her lengthy explanation, in an essay for Vogue, is resonating with many women in sports and beyond. They say they can relate only too well to the trailblazing athlete’s words: “Something’s got to give.” Many say they agree with Williams that it’s essentially unfair that women have to make such choices when male athletes don’t, and are recalling their own tough decisions in the struggle to “have it all.” Williams has strongly hinted she’ll retire after this month’s U.S. Open.

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions at an air base in Crimea amid speculation they were the result of a Ukrainian attack. That would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place. Ukrainian officials have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, while poking fun at Russia’s explanation that a careless smoker might have caused munitions at the Saki air base to catch fire and blow up. Analysts have also said that explanation doesn’t make sense and that the Ukrainians could have used anti-ship missiles to strike the base.

In Mississippi, a trespasser, a killing and DEA meddling

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A veteran U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has quietly returned to work in Mississippi more than a year after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of his mentally ill neighbor. But records obtained by The Associated Press raise new questions about how Agent Harold Duane Poole avoided trial and whether DEA brass overreached to protect one of their own amid a flurry of misconduct cases. Poole says he fired after his neighbor threatened to kill him with a rock. But the agent said in an earlier call for help that the man was already leaving and no rock was ever found.

AP FACT CHECK: GOP skews budget bill’s impact on IRS, taxes

Republican politicians and candidates are distorting how a major economic bill working its way through Congress would overhaul the IRS and affect taxes for the middle class. The Inflation Reduction Act, which awaits a House vote after passing in the Senate on Sunday, would increase the ranks of the IRS. But it wouldn’t create a mob of armed auditors looking to harass middle-class taxpayers, as some Republicans are claiming. And while experts say corporate tax increases could indirectly burden people in the middle class, any claims that they’ll face higher taxes aren't supported by what’s in the legislation.

Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa on Thursday when the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in the second “Field of Dreams” game at a throwback ballpark near where the 1989 movie was filmed. Last year's version, a wild 9-8 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, was a smashing success. The Cubs and Reds will wear special uniforms inspired by how the franchises looked in the early 20th century. Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto and Chicago outfielder Ian Happ will be on two-way mics for the broadcast on FOX.

Run, Laal, run: Aamir Khan stars in Indian 'Forrest Gump'

Indian actor Aamir Khan enjoyed “Forrest Gump” so much that he’s starring in a Hindi remake of the iconic film. Nearly 30 years after the original's release, Khan is taking on the role of the titular character “Laal Singh Chaddha.” Khan says he's been a longtime fan of ”Forrest Gump." It took a decade for him to get the movie rights, and big changes were made to root “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Indian history and culture. “Forrest Gump″ was released in 1994 and went on to sweep the Oscars, taking six trophies including best picture and best actor for Tom Hanks.