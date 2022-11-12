AP News Summary at 2:04 p.m. EST

Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month's Georgia runoff election. Saturday is the last day mail ballots can arrive and be counted in Nevada. Election officials are hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of remaining votes.

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio broadcasts are returning to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops. The chief of the National Police of Ukraine said 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes. He says police teams also were working to identify and neutralize unexploded ordnance, and one sapper was injured. Ukraine’s communications watchdog said national TV and radio broadcasts had resumed. Yet an adviser to Kherson’s mayor described the situation in the city after more than eight months of Russian occupation as “a humanitarian catastrophe.” He said residents desperately needed water, medicine and food.

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s recent move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies. Trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power. The export ban helps set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia. Both leaders are likely to touch on the export ban, which Chinese officials were quick to condemn.

Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options

Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO took helm, cutting the company’s workforce in half, overhauling the platform’s verification system, sparring with some users and acknowledging that “dumb things” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems. It’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave. In fact, having a front seat to the chaos may even prove entertaining to some. But lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new or renewed alternatives.

Ethiopia, Tigray military leaders agree on peace roadmap

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Top military commanders from Ethiopia and its embattled Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week’s truce. The commanders, who since Monday have been meeting in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, signed an agreement Saturday that they said calls for disengagement from all forms of military activities. Both parties have agreed to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region of more than 5 million people, according to a copy of the agreement seen by the Associated Press.

State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State Supreme Court elections around the country have become increasingly partisan and expensive. Republicans scored key court race victories in the battleground states of North Carolina and Ohio, where redistricting and other fights loom. But abortion rights groups helped Democrats defend seats in Illinois, Michigan and elsewhere after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Observers say the expensive and partisan campaigns are a sign of what's to come for more of the formerly low-key judicial races.

McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Since Utah Republican Mike Lee won his race comfortably against independent Evan McMullin, a debate has emerged over the Democrats’ strategy to back an independent rather than run their own candidate. Reeling Democrats are analyzing the effect McMullin's candidacy had on the race as well as downballot elections for state and local seats. Utah is among the fastest growing states, and Democrats hope they will be able to compete as the electorate becomes younger and more urban. Yet they haven’t won a Senate or gubernatorial race there since 1980. Republicans occupy every statewide office and this week expanded their supermajorities in the Legislature.

Droughts, rising seas put Cuba's agriculture under threat

BATABANO, Cuba (AP) — Like the rest of the Caribbean, Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change. The rainy season, already an obstacle to Cuban agricultural production, has gotten longer and wetter. Agriculture had been a bright spot in Cuba’s struggling economy. The socialist government has had a liberal hand with food producers, allowing them to pursue their interests more openly than others do. That's easier because Cuba has ample sun, water and soil, the basic ingredients for plants and feeding animals. But by changing the way nature functions in the Caribbean, climate change is tinkering with the raw elements of productivity.

Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims

The city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, says a second body of a possible 1921 race massacre victim has been found to have a gunshot wound. A spokesperson said Friday that a forensic anthropologist found a portion of a bullet in the head of one set of remains. Investigators are seeking signs of such trauma in an effort to confirm remains are those of massacre victims. None of the 26 remains found during the current search nor about three dozen recovered last year have been confirmed as victims of the massacre. A white mob attacked and killed Black people and burned and looted homes and businesses.