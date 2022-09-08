AP News Summary at 2:04 p.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

Queen Elizabeth II's health: Live updates

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.” That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 -- 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king

Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

An Associated Press review has found that nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for statewide offices that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections supported overturning the 2020 presidential election. That review shows that of the 86 Republican candidates vying for those positions in 37 states in the November general election, one-third have echoed Trump’s lies that widespread fraud cost him reelection. Only 40% of these Republican candidates would directly say that Democrat Joe Biden was legitimately elected as president in 2020. That’s raising the stakes for the fall vote, particularly for contests that play a vital role in validating election results.

Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon has turned himself in to authorities in New York City. The 68-year-old Bannon is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on state money laundering and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors allege he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. In that case, Bannon was accused of pocketing more than $1 million. Bannon has called the charges “phony.” Two other men involved in the wall project have pleaded guilty. A third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

Memphis man arrested in livestreamed shootings that killed 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee have arrested a man they say drove around the city for hours shooting at people. Four victims are dead and three others are wounded after seven shootings and at least two carjackings. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly livestreamed his actions on Facebook Wednesday. She said Kelly was arrested without incident at around 9 p.m. Wednesday after crashing a stolen car. She thanked the many people who called in tips for helping police locate him. Records show Kelly was released early from a prison term for aggravated assault, raising questions about criminal justice reform.

Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. The manner of his death after being taken into custody has prompted fresh investigations. One official says 32-year-old Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

Docs: Utah lawmaker told Mormon bishop not to report abuse

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president's gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue" for the Democratic base.

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid. The organization said in a report that the fishing industry is a danger to North Atlantic right whales. Thousands of companies follow the group's recommendations, and HelloFresh and Blue Apron are among those to say it will stop selling lobster.