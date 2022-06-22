AP News Summary at 2:03 p.m. EDT

Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's meant to ease financial pressures at the pump and as voters are concerned about gas prices and inflation in an election year. But many lawmakers are skeptical. Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. The Democratic president also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more. Wednesday's quake was the country's deadliest in two decades. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the Pakistani border. But early footage from villages tucked among the rough mountains showed residents picking through rubble of collapsed stone and mud-brick houses. The disaster posed a major test for the Taliban-led government. The Taliban seized power last year as the U.S. and its allies were withdrawing from the country.

Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian deputy prime minister overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union says she’s “100%” certain all 27 EU nations will approve making Ukraine a candidate for membership in the bloc. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said the decision could come as soon as Thursday. She says countries that had been skeptical about starting accession talks while Ukraine is fighting Russia’s invasion are now supportive. Granting a country EU candidate status requires unanimous approval from existing member nations. Candidacy is the first step toward membership. It doesn't provide security guarantees or an automatic right to join the bloc.

Cement carbon dioxide emissions quietly double in 20 years

New global data shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases coming from making cement have doubled in the last 20 years. That's much faster than carbon pollution from burning coal, oil and gas. In fact even during the pandemic shutdown, carbon dioxide emissions from cement making never dropped. It's all being driven by China, which is responsible for more than half of the globe's cement carbon emissions. Cement-making spews carbon dioxide in two ways. The chemical process releases the heat-trapping gas and it also comes from the high heat in the process.

Fishing feud at end of the world split US and UK over Russia

MIAMI (AP) — A diplomatic row at the bottom of the world is playing out between the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments in response to provocations from Russia. The feud could lead to an import ban on Patagonian toothfish, also known as Chilean sea bass. U.S. officials insist it's being caught unlawfully near Antarctica. Russia last year rejected toothfish catch limits proposed by the 26-member Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources. The U.K. responded by issuing licenses to four British-flagged vessels to fish for the toothfish. U.S. officials say that move violates commission rules and it won't allow the fish to be imported.

Protesters turn Supreme Court front into forum on abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A steady stream of protesters has turned the street in front of the Supreme Court building into an open-air forum encapsulating the fierce national debate over abortion. That's after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the justices would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Both supporters and foes of abortion rights have gathered during large, organized weekend marches and on weekdays when the court is scheduled to release its opinions. They march and chant; sometimes they attempt to shout the other side down. For each, the reasons for protesting are deeply personal.

Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles are backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopens following destructive floods that closed the park last week. Park managers raised the gates Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13. That day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt. The cost and scope of the damage is still being assessed.

Title IX: Strides for women of color in sports lag under law

In the 50 years since the landmark law was passed, profound strides have been made in women and girls’ participation in sports. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, women now make up 44% of all NCAA athletes, compared to just 15% in 1971. Nearly 3.5 million high school girls play sports, compared to less than 300,000 in 1972. But for Black women and women of color in sports, those gains have not been equally shared, reflecting the limitations of a policy that only addresses equity on the basis of sex and gender.

Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says its debt-laden economy has “collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. In comments underscoring the country’s dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament the South Asian country is “facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed." Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka cannot purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debt owed by its petroleum corporation. The country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout, with a preliminary agreement expected next month.

'Groundhog Day' at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen

WASHINGTON (AP) — An IRS watchdog says customer service issues are worsening at the tax-return-processing agency. A new report from the National Taxpayer Advocate says taxpayers are experiencing longer wait times on the phone, there’s an even bigger backlog of paper returns than there was a year ago, and delays in processing paper returns have been running six months to one year. The report on taxpayer challenges is submitted twice a year to Congress. The latest edition comes one day after the IRS said it's on track to eliminate its 2021 backlog of tax returns. The IRS contends the report's numbers are “neither the most accurate nor most recent figures.” and that the agency ”continues to make substantial progress on the inventory."

