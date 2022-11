AP News Summary at 2:30 a.m. EDT

Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients. Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that’s only if they can get an appointment. Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions. Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling.

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.

Germany's Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine. Scholz’s visit Friday, however, also reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy. In an article for the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Scholz said he was traveling to Beijing “precisely because business as usual is not an option in this situation ... It is clear that if China changes, the way we deal with China must also change." He added that “we will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification.” Scholz also said he would address “difficult issues” such as the rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden kicked off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. He campaigned Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI says it has received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that has prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why. In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing the possibility of having billions more dollars added onto the amount he owes relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The punitive damages phase of his Connecticut trial is set to begin Friday. A jury last month ordered Jones and his media company to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the Sandy Hook families for repeatedly telling his audience of millions the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators was a hoax. A judge will determine punitive damages after hearings set for Friday and Monday.

Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details. A report released Friday focused on more than a dozen kinds of “alcohol-induced” deaths that were wholly blamed on drinking. The rate of those had been increasing by 7% or less each year. In 2020, they rose 26%. That’s the highest rate recorded in at least 40 years.

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states _ Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama _ do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to head home with a 3-2 lead. Buoyed by late defensive gems from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros moved to the brink of their second championship — the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017. Houston went ahead just four pitches in against Noah Syndergaard on Peña’s run-scoring single. Then Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered leading off the bottom half, harkening to the five-run lead Verlander wasted in Houston’s opening 6-5, 10-inning loss.

Conflict, crisis fuel cholera surge across Mideast hot spots

BHANINE, Lebanon (AP) — Thousands of cholera cases have swept across Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq in recent weeks. All three countries are struggling with crumbling health care and water infrastructure, turmoil and housing displaced people. That prevents an adequate response to the rapidly spreading disease. The outbreak marks a major setback for global efforts to eradicate cholera and reduce deaths related to the water-borne illness by 90% by 2030. Aid groups are trying to contain the outbreaks, providing medical aid, clean water, and water-sanitization tablets in neighborhoods and refugee camps. The U.N. children’s agency says it urgently needs over $40 million just for its work in Syria and Lebanon.