AP News Summary at 2:02 p.m. EDT

Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis has landed in Canada, beginning a fraught visit to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools. The trip is a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis flew from Rome to Edmonton, Alberta, where his welcoming party included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary May Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. On Monday, the pope is meeting with school survivors in Maskwacis, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Indigenous groups are seeking more, though, including access to church archives to learn the fate of children who never returned home.

One thing voters agree on: Fresh voices needed in politics

NEW YORK (AP) — Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. Democrats are contending with President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic agenda. Republicans are contending with party leader and former President Donald Trump still focusing on his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election and the fallout from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. The possibility that the 2024 presidential race could look like a rematch from 2020, with 79-year-old Biden facing 76-year-old Trump, has voters on both sides wondering if there’s someone else who can carry their parties into the future.

Church apologies: Top leaders say sorry for historical sins

Pope Francis plans to apologize to Indigenous groups on Canadian soil for harms inflicted at church-run residential schools. When he does, Francis will add to the Catholic Church's growing ledger of atonement for past transgressions. Like the papacy, top Protestant leaders also have gradually issued institutional mea culpas for their churches’ historical wrongs. Many of the apologies on behalf of Christian denominations are for grave offenses: genocide, sex abuse, slavery, war and more. While increasingly common, these apologies are a relatively modern phenomenon. Not everyone agrees they are effective and several say they must be accompanied by further actions aimed at healing.

Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. The top U.S. military officer made the comment during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. Milley said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles its efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region.

Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense officials insist that an airstrike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa hit only military targets. But the attack tested an agreement on resuming grain shipments that the two countries signed less than a day before the assault. Long-range missiles destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse holding Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the U.S. That's according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with Russia. Under the grain-shipment agreement obtained by The Associated Press, both Kyiv and Moscow agreed not to target vessels and port facilities involved in the initiative.

Northeast US swelters under 'extremely oppressive' heat

Residents around the Northeast U.S. are bracing for potentially record-breaking temperatures as a nearly weeklong hot spell continues. Officials are warning of “dangerous” heat Sunday. The National Weather Service says more than 85 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories, from the Pacific Northwest to the southern Great Plains to the heavily populated I-95 corridor. At least one heat-related death, in New York, was reported during the heat wave. Around the Northeast, athletic events were shortened or postponed, and cities opened cooling centers and even turned to buses to offer relief from the heat.

California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

MIDPINES, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park is burning out of control and has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year. Thousands of residents were ordered to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters are battling the Oak Fire, contending with steep terrain and hot weather. The blaze erupted Friday southwest of the park in Mariposa County. Cal Fire described “explosive fire behavior” on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades. By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles of forest land. The cause is under investigation.

Biden improves 'significantly,' throat still sore from COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, says Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat. Biden tested positive for the virus Thursday, and he's been taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says Biden is feeling “much, much better." Dr. Ashisha Jha says, “Thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it." Officials have emphasized that Biden's symptoms are mild because he received four vaccine doses and had started taking Paxlovid. O'Connor said Saturday the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5, that's spreading throughout the country, and Jha said Sunday, “It is the BA.5 variant.”

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating some potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest gold-mining state in the U.S. are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden's efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. The price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90. The survey says the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents, to $5.55.