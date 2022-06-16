AP News Summary at 2:02 p.m. EDT

1/6 panel: Pence rejecting Biden win would be 'un-American'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is plunging into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, are working to dismantle a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. There was testimony from Pence's counsel, Greg Jacob, and a retired federal judge, Michael Luttig, who called the plan “incorrect at every turn.” Separately, the committee chairman said the panel will ask for an interview with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative-activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas..

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four European leaders expressed support for Ukraine while meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back the country’s candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron promised six more truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges as the war grinds on in the Donbas region in the east. Macron said France, Germany, Italy and Romania “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.” The visit was a show of support amid Kyiv’s fears that Western resolve to help it could wane.

Wall Street gets back to tumbling after 1-day reprieve

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets worldwide are back to tumbling on Thursday as worries about a fragile economy roar back to the fore. The S&P 500 was 3.1% lower in afternoon trading, more than reversing its blip of a 1.5% rally from a day before. Analysts had warned of more big swings given deep uncertainties about whether the Federal Reserve and other central banks can tiptoe the narrow path of hiking interest rates enough to slow high inflation but not so much that they cause a recession. Wall Street fell with stocks across Europe after central banks there followed up on the Fed's rate hike on Wednesday.

Fed's aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of point Wednesday and to signal that more large rate hikes are likely coming. Economic history suggests that aggressive, growth-killing rate hikes could be necessary to finally control inflation. And typically, that is a prescription for a recession.

Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers

In an unusual move for what’s been an unusual takeover bid for Twitter by the world’s richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the social platform’s employees Thursday, even though his $44 billion offer has not yet been completed. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal. Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man who shot to death 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket made his first appearance in federal court on hate crime charges. The judge on Thursday urged prosecutors to quickly decide whether to pursue the death penalty given the “substantial” cost of those cases. In a brief proceeding, presiding Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder said that Payton Gendron was eligible to be represented by public defenders based on his financial situation. Answering a series of questions from the judge, Gendron said he had not worked in a year, had $16 dollars in a bank account, had no car and two shares of Disney stock.

Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s largest city has restarted its water plant after shutting it down amid record flooding that’s caused widespread damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities. The city of Billings had asked residents to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply after shutting its treatment plant when the Yellowstone River hit record high levels. City officials said Thursday the plant was back to full capacity. But the slug of floodwater from rain and melting snow continued to move downstream. By Friday morning it was expected to reach Miles City in eastern Montana. Local authorities said there was no immediate risk to the city of more than 8,000 people.

Election deniers quiet on fraud claims after primary wins

Dozens of Republican candidates who sought Donald Trump’s endorsement have spent months parroting the former president's baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. But they've been quiet about any such concerns when declaring victory in their own primary elections this spring in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and elsewhere. Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called election deniers in Republican primary contests across key political battleground states. In Nevada on Tuesday, Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was one of several election deniers who secured places on the November ballot without questioning the legitimacy of the results in their own races.

Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — As many victims of campus sexual assault see it, guidelines put in place to protect them at colleges have a long way to go to fulfill the promise of Title IX. A polarizing Trump-era policy means that students who report abuse face a live hearing in which they could be cross-examined by a person of their accuser’s choosing. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new rules as soon as this month. Meanwhile, many students have opted out entirely, never reporting the abuse. Or they’ve chosen to go an informal route, in which the accused might be asked not to take classes with the accuser, or to switch schools.

WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird says the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA. The announcement by the 41-year-old ended any speculation about her future. She acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. Bird strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player. She missed two seasons because of injuries. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2002 following her storied college career at UConn.

