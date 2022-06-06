AP News Summary at 2:01 p.m. EDT

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

British Prime Minister Johnson faces no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power. Discontent with his rule is finally threatening to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals. The charismatic leader renowned for his ability to connect with voters has recently struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Still, most political observers think he will defeat the challenge Monday and remain prime minister. But the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding a vote represents a watershed moment for him. A narrow victory would leave him a hobbled leader whose days are likely numbered.

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake. A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.

In blow to Biden, Mexico president to skip Americas Summit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, dealing a blow to the event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The decision follows a dispute about the guest list. López Obrador wanted Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited, but Washington did not want to include autocratic governments. The Mexican leader said Monday that “There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited.” Other leaders also have indicated they'll stay away if not all are invited.

Doctor named in abortion case has nothing to do with lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dr. Thomas Dobbs has never gotten involved in political fights over reproductive health, but his name has become shorthand for a legal case that could end abortion rights in the United States. If he has feelings about the situation, he keeps those to himself. The 52-year-old physician is Mississippi’s top public health official. His name is on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case before the U.S. Supreme Court involves the state's ban on most abortions after the 15th week. But it could result in a reversal of Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft of a court opinion shows a conservative majority ready to topple the court’s 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

Can journalists and grieving communities coexist in tragedy?

NEW YORK (AP) — When tragedies like school shootings happen, journalists quickly follow in huge numbers, putting communities in the world's spotlight in their worst possible moment. It's a situation that often angers and frustrates people who want privacy to grieve and process things like the Uvalde school shooting, and the repetition frustrates journalists who have to cover seemingly the same story with no end in sight. Experts say there are things journalists can do to make the situation less burdensome on the communities, or add to the pain. Some in the communities are grateful that someone is there to document what happened for the world.

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday as the state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings. One law will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

Joy, sadness intertwine at Normandy's D-Day commemorations

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Joy and sadness are pouring out of those on the beaches of Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day. Several dozen World War II veterans attended D-Day commemorations Monday in France. For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. Now D-Day veterans are shocked and dismayed over the war in Ukraine. Charles Shay, 98, says “In 1944, I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world."

On Broadway, more visibility, yes, but also an unseen threat

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first full season since the death of George Floyd reignited a conversation about race and representation in America, Broadway responded with one of its most diverse Tony slates yet. Multiple Black artists were nominated in every single performance category, including three of five featured actors in a musical and four of six featured actresses in a play. There are 16 Black performance nods out of 33 slots — a very healthy 48%. The new crop of nominees also boasts more women and people of color in design categories. The Tony Awards will be held June 12.

