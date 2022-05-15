AP News Summary at 2:01 p.m. EDT

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Payton Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna High School around the time of graduation. New York State Police said troopers were called to the Conklin school on June 8, 2021, for a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements. Police said the student was taken into custody under a state mental health law and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by its wins on and off the battlefield. Finland decided to seek NATO membership as top diplomats from the Western alliance met in Berlin. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join NATO on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. Meanwhile, Western military officials say Russia's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum. Ukraine's military says it's holding off Russian offensives there.

Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership

BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government has declared a “new era” is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party then backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The developments Sunday will be sure to further anger Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA (AP) — Ten of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020. This year, voters in the early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting. In Georgia, about 85,000 voters have requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary. That's a dramatic decrease from the nearly 1 million who cast mail ballots in the state’s 2020 primary at the height of the pandemic. Early in-person voting in the state is shattering records. The trend away from mailed ballots is seen in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia, which also have held early primaries.

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christian clergy have long dominated the chaplaincy in the United States. But the profession is becoming more religiously diverse, and Buddhists are leading the way. Buddhist chaplains say they’re uniquely positioned for the times due to their ability to minister to a wide cultural and religious spectrum. That includes the growing number of Americans who identify as nonreligious. In response to the demand, study and training opportunities for Buddhist chaplains have been established or expanded in recent years at colleges across the country. Nonaccredited certification programs are also popular. And graduates are finding jobs, as institutions eagerly snap them up to diversify staff and appeal more broadly to those they serve.

US set to remove 5 groups from foreign terrorism blacklist

BERLIN (AP) — The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations. Several of these groups once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Although the groups are inactive, the decision is politically sensitive for the Biden administration and the countries in which the organizations operated, and could draw criticism from victims and their families still dealing with the losses of loved ones. The organizations include the Basque separatist group ETA , the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo, the radical Jewish group Kahane Kach and two Islamic groups that have been active in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt.

Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death

JERUSALEM (AP) — As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, several independent groups have launched their own probes. One open-source research team is already saying it is likely Israeli troops fired the fatal bullet. The outcome of these investigations could help shape international opinion over who is responsible for Abu Akleh’s death. Israel and the Palestinians are locked in a war of narratives that already has put Israel on the defensive. The Palestinians say Israeli troops killed her. The Israeli military says it was battling Palestinian gunmen and it is unclear who is responsible.

EXPLAINER: 'Neutral' Europe recedes as NATO set to expand

BERLIN (AP) — Finland and Sweden are inching closer to joining NATO. So the list of “neutral” countries in Europe appears poised to shrink. Experts say the definition of neutrality depends on who’s using it. Some European Union countries openly joined the bloc while not picking sides in the Cold War and its aftermath, opting mostly for economic or political unity. But security concerns prompted by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has changed the calculus for EU members Finland and Sweden.

Chicago alt-weekly survives column clash, going nonprofit

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's famed alt-weekly is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over a co-owner’s column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. The Chicago Reader's sale was on track to be sold to the new nonprofit last year until the November printing of defense attorney Leonard Goodman’s column headlined “Vaxxing our kids” prompted allegations of misinformation and censorship. Goodman agreed to step aside in late April, allowing the sale to go through. Still, the standoff among the alt-weekly’s managers left staff members in limbo for months, wondering if the Reader would be shut down.

K-9 featured in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby' euthanized

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to life-saving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized. State Police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11 years old. The superintendent of the state police expressed gratitude for K-9 Ruby’s years of service. In 2017, she gained notoriety after locating a teenage boy who was severely injured while hiking in the woods. The boy was the son of the shelter worker who advocated for her. Her story was made into the 2022 Netflix movie “Rescued by Ruby.”

