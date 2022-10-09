AP News Summary at 2:01 a.m. EDT

Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday. The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week. City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

Grieving families pray at Thai temple for slain victims

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grieving families have gathered at a Buddhist temple to pray and make offerings to the spirits of their deceased toddlers who were killed amid a rampage by a former police officer who shot and slashed them with knives at their day care in northeastern Thailand last week. The mourning family members gathered at Rat Samakee temple on Sunday, sitting in front of the tiny coffins, praying while Buddhist monks around them chanted prayers. Later, they placed trays of food, toys and milk along the outside of the temple walls as offerings to the spirits of their slain children. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to attend an evening prayer at one of the temples later Sunday.

In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court's term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week. The numbers tell the story. She spoke almost 4,600 words over nearly six hours, and that was about 50% more than any other justice. That's according to the creator of a blog that highlights court-related data. Given the conservatives' edge on the court, the liberal Jackson's vote in some of the most contentious cases probably doesn't matter to the outcome. But her performance during arguments seemed to show she intends to make herself heard.

Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Revelations about the warrant that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor are scratching old wounds in Louisville, Kentucky. An officer admitted to falsifying information in the request for a search warrant that accused Taylor of harboring a drug dealer. Numerous police reforms are in the works, and the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the city's policing practices. Four officers now await trial on federal charges. But people who protested her killing say all the heartache, injuries and abuse that followed the botched raid could have been avoided. They still want top-ranking officers fired, and meanwhile they say all charges should be dropped against people arrested for protesting.

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five years after women’s stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles, where he once was king of the Oscars. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. Jury selection starts Monday for his second trial. He's been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault involving five women. Weinstein was an innovator in aggressive campaigns that turned into Oscar gold for many of his films. Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that he took advantage of that power to commit major sexual crimes.

Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip are describing the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured. Police arrested 32-year-old Yoni Barrios after a short chase blocks from where they say he attacked four showgirls Thursday and ended up stabbing eight people. Prosecutors say he’ll be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. One of the showgirls who's been released from the hospital told KLAS-TV she couldn't believe what was happening. She says she started running and yelling, “He has a knife!"

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays have set a record for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history. They were tied at 0-0 into the 15th inning. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning. Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers. Corey Kluber who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. I