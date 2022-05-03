AP News Summary at 1:20 p.m. EDT

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has blasted what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. Earlier, the court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law.

Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states

If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would quickly split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it. Democrats have vowed to fight the possible removal of abortion rights that have been in place for nearly a half-century, while Republicans cheered the draft opinion and condemned the extremely rare leak that allowed it to be reported by Politico on Monday. About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe falls and 13 states have so-called trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion if it is overturned.

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces began storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol on Tuesday. That came as a convoy carrying dozens of civilians evacuated from the facility over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said in a statement that 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks. The news for those left behind was more grim. The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment holed up in the plant told The Associated Press that Russian forces were storming the facility, which includes a warren of underground tunnels and bunkers. Another Ukrainian officer confirmed the assault on Ukrainian television.

Live updates | Ohio secretary race: Trump pick, 2020 denier

The Republican primary for Ohio secretary of state features a matchup between an incumbent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a conservative challenger who denies that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary involving elections chief Frank LaRose and challenger John Adams will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in November’s general election. Adams has openly questioned Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump in 2020. LaRose adopted some of Trump’s talking points about voter fraud ahead of Trump’s endorsement. In Indiana, nine Republicans are competing for one open House seat. Tuesday’s primary races mark the first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm season.

US officials: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the U.S. will more aggressively work to secure her release while the legal case against her plays out. That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. U.S. officials previously stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained. The president of the WNBA players’ union says it's time for Griner to “come home.”

Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed. The latest data released Tuesday by the the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March.

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process. That's according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in a tweet Tuesday in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The document had not yet been signed by a judge. In a statement, Trump blasted Racine and noted that the settlement includes no admission of guilt or liability.

Missouri execution would be just 5th this year in the US

A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times is scheduled to be executed. Carman Deck would be just the fifth U.S. inmate to be executed this year if his lethal injection goes ahead Tuesday evening. His hopes for a reprieve were all but dashed on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court turned aside an appeal and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined Deck’s clemency request, though he could file new appeals. Deck was convicted in the 1996 deaths of James and Zelma Long at their home in De Soto.

In Mexico, an entire town has its cross to bear

SANTA CRUZ XOCHITEPEC (AP) — Dozens of men strain and struggle as they heft a huge cross adorned with colorful ribbons and trudge down a steep hill followed by a multitude of townsfolk. It's a yearly ceremony for the Day of the Cross that is celebrated in the Mexico City neighborhood of Santa Cruz Xochitepec (pronounced So-CHEE-teh-pec). The ceremony comes a day before the formal day on the church calendar, which is Tuesday. The cross is the centerpiece of a Mass at a local church and a new one is adorned for a return trek up the hill in a week. The town's very name means ’Holy Cross of the Flowered Hill.”

Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom. Heard’s lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward. But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high, and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a “scintilla” of evidence backing up his claims. Heard's team will now to present its case. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

