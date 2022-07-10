AP News Summary at 12:55 a.m. EDT

Trump associates' ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

An upcoming hearing of the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to examine ties between people in former President Donald Trump's orbit and extremist groups who played a role in the U.S. Capitol riot. Top leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought so far. At least two men close to Trump — longtime friend Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — have known contacts with far-right groups and extremists who, in some cases, are alleged to have been involved in Jan. 6.

'Terrorism': Abe killing seen as attack on Japan's democracy

TOKYO (AP) — Public outrage, handwringing and vows of defiance in media and among political commentators are widespread in Japan following the daylight assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Part of the collective shock is because crime is so rare in Japan. But it can also be traced to the setting. Abe was killed on the street near a crowded train station, in the middle of a campaign speech for parliamentary elections, something that Japan, despite a long history of one-party political domination and growing voter apathy, takes seriously. One academic called it the first assassination of a former or serving leader in postwar Japan. It could lead to an emergency review of the way Japan guards its officials, and a tightening of security at large-scale events.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. Congress passed the measure after gun rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. But the White House event comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade. The shooting was a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law.

Mexico, US presidents to meet amid newly tense relationship

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is visiting Washington on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden. The trip comes a month after López Obrador snubbed Biden’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. And the Mexican leader has called U.S. support for Ukraine “a crass error.” On the other side, U.S. officials want López Obrador to retreat on his preference for fossil fuels. The U.S.-Mexico relationship was a straightforward tradeoff during the Trump adminstration, with Mexico tamping down on migration and the U.S. not pressing on other issues. Now it has become a wide range of disagreements over trade, foreign policy, energy and climate change.

Japan ruling party wins big in polls in wake of Abe's death

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner have scored a major victory in parliamentary elections imbued with meaning after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Liberal Democratic Party and its partner Komeito raised their combined share in the 248-seat chamber to 146 — far beyond the majority — in the elections Sunday for half of the seats in the less powerful upper house. With the boost, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands to rule without interruption until a scheduled election in 2025. That would allow Kishida to work on long-term policies such as Abe's cherished goal to amend the U.S.-drafted postwar pacifist constitution.

EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s departing prime minister says the island nation’s debt-laden economy has “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. The country is seeking help from neighboring India, China and the International Monetary Fund. Economists say the crisis stems from domestic factors such as years of mismanagement and corruption, but also from other troubles such as its $51 billion debt, the coronavirus pandemic and terror attacks. Getting the economy back on track will take time. On Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign.

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, who's facing criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena over the Capitol riot, has told the House committee investigating the attack that he's now willing to testify. Lawmakers say Bannon’s turnabout was conveyed in a letter late Saturday from his attorney. And that development comes as the committee prepares to air some of its most striking revelations yet this week against Trump in what may be its final set of hearings. Bannon has argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege. But Trump now says he'd waive that privilege claim, according to a letter Saturday to Bannon’s lawyer.

15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into three apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people were believed still trapped Sunday after the attack a day earlier in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar. It was just the latest deadly Russian attack to hit civilian buildings. Twenty-one people were killed earlier this month when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region. Another 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in June. Russia has claimed that it is hitting only military targets.