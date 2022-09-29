AP News Summary at 1:10 p.m. EDT

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos Thursday of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the U.S. Coast Guard began rescue operations around daybreak. At least one person in Florida was confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Flooding rains continued falling even after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It's center finished crossing the Florida peninsula Thursday and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters predicted it would return to hurricane strength and turn north toward South Carolina.

Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room. Other health care systems in Ian’s path, from the state’s Gulf coast to the Atlantic, were also moving patients because of flood waters.

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is planning to annex more of Ukraine on Friday. The move represents an escalation of the seven-month war that will further isolate the Kremlin, draw it more international punishment and bring extra support to Ukraine. An annexation ceremony is planned in the Kremlin. The annexation would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed “referendums” that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged. In an apparent response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting Friday of his National Security and Defense Council.

Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has appeared for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin after the election. Thomas’ appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday was confirmed by two people familiar with the committee’s work who were not authorized to discuss it.

Family frantically searched for Iranian woman after arrest

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — A cousin of Mahsa Amini recounts the family's frantic search to win her release after the young woman was arrested by Iran's morality police. Amini's death in custody has sparked a stunning wave of protests across Iran, with women removing headscarves. The cousin, Irfan Mortezai, says the family is proud that Amini has become a symbol of resistance, but they are lying low out of worries over Iranian security agents. Mortezai spoke to The Associated Press from northern Iraq, where he fled in 2020. He recalls the day when he got a message from Amini's brother that she had been arrested, and he joined their frantic calls trying to track her down.

North Korea fires missiles after Harris leaves South Korea

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. It was the third round of missile launches by North Korea this week, extending a record pace in weapons testing as it accelerates a push to expand its arsenal and pressure Washington to accept it as a nuclear power. Harris earlier capped her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula, where she addressed the threat posed by the increasingly hostile North.

Vatican sanctions Nobel laureate after Timor accusations

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says it imposed disciplinary sanctions on Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo following allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor in the 1990s. The Vatican spokesman said the office that handles sex abuse cases received allegations “concerning the bishop’s behavior” in 2019 and within a year had imposed the sanctions. They include limitations on Belo’s movements and exercise of ministry, and prohibit him from having voluntary contact with minors or contact with East Timor. The statement says the measures were “modified and reinforced” in November 2021. Belo is a revered East Timor independence hero, and the Catholic Church wields enormous influence in the Southeast Asian nation.

Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are back to falling on Wall Street as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in midday trading Thursday and dropped to its lowest level since late 2020 earlier in the morning. The washout has the index on track to erase its big rally from a day before. For markets to really turn higher, analysts say investors will need to see a break from the high inflation that’s swept the world. That hasn’t arrived yet, and even more data arrived Thursday showing the opposite.

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO believes that damage to two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea is the result of sabotage. The military alliance says it will retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries. The warning came as a fourth leak was found on the Nord Stream pipelines, off southern Sweden. NATO said Thursday that the damage to the pipelines running between Russia and Germany “is of deep concern.” It said the leaks seem to be “the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage." But NATO refrained from saying who it thinks is responsible, even as some members and experts point the finger at Russia.

Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge

TORONTO (AP) — When Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto’s bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up. He and Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano passed it to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who made sure it got to Judge. The coach's wife, Fox Sports reporter and former ESPN anchor Sara Walsh, joked on Twitter that she was announcing a divorce before adding she was joking and her husband decided Judge and Roger Maris' family should get the ball, Frankie Lasagna was one of two fans who almost caught the drive.