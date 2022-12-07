AP News Summary at 12:52 a.m. EST

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to take a final vote on protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday will send the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. A law requiring all states to recognize same-sex marriages would be a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of his country’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president and put under arrest. But the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left political novice who won a runoff election in June 2021 by just 44,000 votes stepped onto a no-holds-barred political battlefield in Peru that is now on its sixth president in the six years. On Wednesday, he was removed from office and arrested on a charge of rebellion after dissolving the Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.

Biden approval, views of economy steady, sour: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future. Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.

Georgia vote gives Harris reprieve as Senate tiebreaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has outpaced all her predecessors for the number of tiebreaking votes cast in the Senate. But now the pressure will be off because Democrats have expanded their majority to 51 seats with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia runoff. Although she could still be called upon in a pinch, her party will have more breathing room on close votes — meaning Harris will have more flexibility in her schedule. During her first two years in office, she’s often had to stick close to home in case she was needed to advance legislation or a nomination on Capitol Hill.

Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges that what he calls his “special military operation” in Ukraine is taking longer than expected. When asked Wednesday about how long the war is taking, he responded: “Of course, it could be a lengthy process.” Russian troops invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago and unleashed fighting that has displaced millions from their homes, and killed and injured tens of thousands of people. Putin hailed his forces' occupation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement. He said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a deterrent to escalation. Putin has periodically hinted at his potential use of nuclear weapons. Also, fresh signs emerged that Russian officials are strengthening border defenses.

New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout Thursday in what would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. It would be the first strike of its kind at the paper in more than 40 years. Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless a deal could be struck. The union said Wednesday the walkout would take place. A Times spokesperson said the paper has contingency plans to continue operating with minimal disruptions.

FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members. However, agents closed out the case just weeks later. The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021. The details of the June 17 tip aren't known.

Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife

ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya’s sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change and degraded barren lands are wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, elephants — either dead or alive but starving — have become commonplace among Samburu’s villages. How to better protect fragile ecosystems from a warming climate, including Kenya’s savannah grasslands, will form part of discussions at this week’s United Nations biodiversity conference — known as COP15 — in Montreal in Canada.

Idaho police seek car seen near site where 4 students killed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon asking for the public’s help tracking down the person or people inside a white Hyundai Elantra made between 2011 and 2013 that was near the off-campus home in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators do not have the sedan’s license plate. Relatively few details have been released about the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The police department has not yet named a suspect.

Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge has sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing hoax — a sentence slightly longer than that given to the CEO, who was his lover and accomplice in one of Silicon Valley’s biggest scandals. Balwani was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy connected to the company’s bogus medical technology that duped investors and endangered patients. His sentencing came less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison. The scheme has been dissected in a book, HBO documentary and award-winning TV series.