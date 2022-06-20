AP News Summary at 12:52 p.m. EDT

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

Israel coalition agrees to dissolve, hold new elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections. Bennett has struggled to keep his unruly coalition of eight parties together, and defections have left the crumbling alliance without a majority in parliament for over two months. Bennett and his main coalition partner, Yair Lapid, decided to present a vote to dissolve parliament in the coming days, Bennett’s office said Monday. Lapid is then to serve as caretaker prime minister. The election, expected in the fall, would be Israel’s fifth in three years.

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. Global warming is ramping up the dangers of being outside on hot days and not just in desert areas like Las Vegas or Phoenix. The Pacific Northwest was unprepared last summer when record heat killed scores of people, some of them homeless. Concerns have grown worldwide in places like Spain and India about longer, more frequent heat waves as cities take steps to protect vulnerable communities.

The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nielsen numbers tell us how many people watched live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings — 20 million the first night, 11 million the second and nearly 9 million for the third. Yet those traditional yardsticks don't begin to account for the true impact of what is being said. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption online, and on television news and comedy shows — almost certainly reaching a larger audience than watched them originally, and sealing them in the public memory. Liz Cheney's prediction, a previously little-known breakout star and Rudy Giuliani's alcohol intake stand out so far.

Sri Lankan students demand government resign over crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of students from state universities have marched in Sri Lanka’s capital to demand the president and prime minister resign over an economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential supplies and disrupted people’s livelihoods and education. The students say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since independence in 1948, and that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the position a little more than a month ago promising to end shortages, has not delivered on his pledges. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt. Its foreign reserves are nearly gone and it is unable to import food, fuel, cooking gas and medicines. A lack of fuel to run power stations has resulted in long daily power cuts.

Men, morale, munitions: Russia's Ukraine war faces long slog

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s initially botched offensive is focusing on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The war has hit a seemingly more enduring phase as fighters on both sides take heavy casualties. “Ukraine fatigue” is rising abroad and the question has become one of how long the war will go on and how sustainable it will be. The factors are manpower, morale, and munitions. And they are all unknowns. One Western analyst says the war could last years as Western defense industries move from peacetime mindset to wartime production to equip the fight. He says time is on Ukraine's side for now.

France awakens to an emboldened Le Pen after far-right gains

PARIS (AP) — France has awakened to an ecstatic Marine Le Pen after her party’s far-right candidates for parliament sent shockwaves through the political establishment. They helped deny President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance an absolute majority. Le Pen’s National Rally party didn’t win the two rounds of voting in the parliamentary election which ended Sunday. But it secured more than 10 times the seats it won five years ago. It was only a couple of months ago that Le Pen lost the presidential election to Macron. But now it was her turn to gloat on Monday since she knows she can use the seats in the National Assembly to thwart Macron’s domestic agenda.

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth holiday

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, from Jersey City, organized the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.” He says this part of hidden African American history still hasn’t been completely unpacked. Some Black Americans say only a powerful change would make them consider returning.

Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

BANGKOK (AP) — Scientists say the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia. Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project, says the stingray, captured a week ago, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds). The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are threatening their survival. A tagging device was implanted in the stingray before it was released back into the river to track its movements.

Gucci unveils 'HaHaHa' collaboration with Harry Styles

MILAN (AP) — By the fourth and final day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews for next spring and summer, designers seem to have understood the assignment. Looks on Monday appeared more weather appropriate than on the weekend, as soaring temperatures provided a reminder that warm-weather dressing can mean covered, but in a relaxed way that accommodates elegance and playfulness. Against the onslaught of streetwear and dressing down, Giorgio Armani is defending elegance in all seasons. Alessandro Michele teamed up with Harry Styles for a between-season collection that infuses tailoring with adolescent joy. It's called “HaHaHa."

