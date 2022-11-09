AP News Summary at 12:48 p.m. EST

Dems defying expectations, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election. They defeated Republicans in a series of competitive races, defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats. n the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat that’s key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. But Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin won reelection, raising the stakes of races in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that were too early to call but could determine the majority.

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about the midterm election later Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength against Republicans in Tuesday's races. Biden watched the returns from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates. His presidency is set for profound changes no matter what the midterm elections finally show. Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, and White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress.

Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot. Voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont. An anti-abortion measure was defeated in deep-red Kentucky. The ballot initiatives come months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen states. Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of over 90,000 voters across the country.

Russia says it's withdrawing troops from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military has announced that it’s withdrawing from a key Ukrainian city and nearby areas. That would be one of the most significant and humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the 8-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities cautioned against considering the retreat a done deal. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle in the strategic industrial port city. The withdrawal from Kherson would pile on another setback after Russia’s early failed attempt to capture the capital. Kherson is the only regional capital Russian forces captured since the Feb. 24 invasion began.

Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was convicted Aug. 4. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington. The politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study

Mindfulness meditation appears to work as well as a standard drug to treat anxiety. That's according to the first head-to-head comparison of the two options. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program featuring weekly classes and daily practice at home. Researchers randomly assigned patients to that treatment or to daily use of a drug that is commonly used for depression and anxiety. After two months, anxiety severity decreased by 30% in both groups. The results were published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a plan at the COP27 climate summit to make it easier for private corporations to send cash to the developing world in exchange for looking green at home. Kerry's plan comes after failure to get Congress or the American public to spend billions of dollars more a year in climate financial aid. The plan to finance developing nations’ transition to clean energy involves selling “high quality” carbon credits to companies trying to make their carbon emissions “net zero.” However, the idea faced stiff resistance from environmental groups and climate experts, who said it would give polluters a license to keep polluting.

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Scores of turtle species are under threat from poaching. The illegal trade of turtles in the United States is aimed mostly at markets in Asia and Europe, where reptiles, some with brightly colored shells, are coveted in the pet trade. Others are destined for dinner tables in Asia, where they are popular delicacies. The plight of turtles is expected to get plenty of attention at a wildlife trade conference in Panama this month. There are several proposals at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora conference to increase protections for the alligator snapping turtle, the map turtle, the red-crowned roofed turtle and a few others.

Qatar unveils 6,000 cabin World Cup fan village near airport

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what’s available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting. As journalists toured the cabins Wednesday, desert winds kicked up sand. A metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store are at the 3.1 square-kilometer (1.1 square-mile) site that could in theory have as many as 12,000 people at it if booked at capacity.

'Official' Twitter tag for some users appears, then vanishes

Now you see a new “official” label on some high-profile Twitter accounts, now you don’t. Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic. It's the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. Then the labels started disappearing. Even before, the rollout appeared arbitrary. Some politicians, news outlets and well-known personalities got the official label and others not. Musk seemed to acknowledge the confusion as he invited users to send him complaints.