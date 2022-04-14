AP News Summary at 12:48 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians' resolve 50 days into invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On a day that saw Russia suffer a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukraine’s president has hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life – to fight.” In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his compatriots they should be proud of having survived 50 days under attack when Moscow “gave us a maximum of five.” He spoke hours after the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank after suffering heavy damage in circumstances that remained under dispute. Ukraine said it hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire on board but no attack.

The AP Interview: UN food chief says Mariupol is starving

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program says people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks. In an interview with The Associated Press, David Beasley also warned that Russia’s invasion of grain-exporting Ukraine risks destabilizing nations far from its shores and could trigger waves of migrants seeking better lives elsewhere. He said the war that began Feb. 24 was “devastating the people in Ukraine,” lamenting the lack of access faced by the WFP and other aid organizations in trying to reach those in need amid the conflict.

Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 59 Palestinians hurt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem, have wounded at least 59 Palestinians. The Islamic endowment that administers the site said Israeli police entered in force before dawn, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel said its forces entered to remove rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence. The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks.

Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Peter Lyoya brought his family from Congo to the U.S. in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears they came here to die. A Michigan police officer fatally shot his eldest son, 26-year-old Patrick, in the head this month following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Video shows a brief foot chase and struggle over the officer’s Taser before the white officer shoots Patrick Lyoya as the Black man is face down on the ground. Peter Lyoya talked with The Associated Press in his Lansing apartment on Thursday, a day after police released videos of the traffic stop. Peter brought his six children to the U.S. to get away from prolonged civil unrest.

Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor's focus on rising crime

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with Tuesday’s shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. The attack complicates Adams’ push to address crime and persuade people that the city of nearly 9 million is safe. It also occurred amid a broader, multi-year debate about policing and crime, and how the city should respond.

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and he's accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But Biden's administration has struggled with how much intelligence it’s willing to give Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Several people familiar with the directive say the latest changes occurred last week when U.S. intelligence officials lifted some geographic limits on the transfer of the kind of information used in minute-by-minute decisions on the battlefield.

N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is marking a key state anniversary with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un. However, there was no word on an expected military parade Friday to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. The 110th birth anniversary of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, comes after North Korea conducted a spate of weapons tests in recent months, including its first full-range intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017. Experts say North Korea aims to expand its weapons arsenal and ramp up pressure on the United States amid long-stalled nuclear diplomacy.

EXPLAINER: What is Musk really doing as he guns for Twitter?

Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms “free speech.” But is he even serious? Can he get the money together? Will shareholders be happy? And what would the social platform look like if he succeeds?

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Now, even with schools back open and vaccines available, many homeschooling families are sticking with it. Data obtained by The Associated Press found homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last year’s all-time high, but are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Families may have turned to homeschooling as an alternative to hastily assembled remote learning plans. But they say they're staying with it for many reasons, including continuing COVID health concerns, disagreements with school policies and a desire to keep what has worked for their children.

Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test has been thwarted by a hazardous hydrogen leak. NASA had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket Thursday when the leak cropped up at the Florida launch pad. This was NASA's third attempt at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon. The first two tries were also marred by vexing equipment trouble. Before all these problems, NASA had been targeting June for the launch debut of the Space Launch System rocket. Officials say they're assessing their next steps.

