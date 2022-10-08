AP News Summary at 12:47 p.m. EDT

Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is an supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. It's also symbolic of Russia's contested annexation of Crimea in 2014. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine of carrying out the explosion, which killed three people. But the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility. The attack on the bridge comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70 and deals him a humiliating blow.

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — At least 24 of the 36 victims of Thursday’s massacre at a day care center in Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours waiting for their children’s bodies to be released. Among those waiting was Tukta Wongsila, whose 4-year-old daughter was killed in the attack. Her daughter's nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” _ a time of happiness. Now, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked child had symbolized for her family is shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon. Tukta was finally allowed to see her daughter's body and wept afterwards.

UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces. All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. The IAEA said plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line.

Loud and clear: New Justice Jackson speaks volumes at bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court's term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week. The numbers tell the story. She spoke almost 4,600 words over nearly six hours, and that was about 50% more than any other justice. That's according to the creator of a blog that highlights court-related data. Given the conservatives' edge on the court, the liberal Jackson's vote in some of the most contentious cases probably doesn't matter to the outcome. But her performance during arguments seemed to show she intends to make herself heard.

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Revelations about the warrant that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor are scratching old wounds in Louisville, Kentucky. An officer admitted to falsifying information in the request for a search warrant that accused Taylor of harboring a drug dealer. Numerous police reforms are in the works, and the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the city's policing practices. Four officers now await trial on federal charges. But people who protested her killing say all the heartache, injuries and abuse that followed the botched raid could have been avoided. They still want top-ranking officers fired, and meanwhile they say all charges should be dropped against people arrested for protesting.

Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A day after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties praised the work of her fellow laureates but cautioned against lumping the three together in a Cold War-like narrative. Oleksandra Matviychuk at a press conference on Saturday in Kyiv said she does not see the Nobel prize “as a Soviet narrative about brotherhood nations.” She said it is "about fighting against a common enemy.” Matviychuk’s comments came a day after many in Ukraine voiced mixed reactions to the Nobel Committee’s decision to award the prize to her organization along with imprisoned Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski and Russian group, Memorial.

Death toll rises to 10 in blast at gas station in Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say 10 people have been killed in an explosion that destroyed a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland. Police say the victims were four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age. Eight people have been hospitalized. Police investigating the cause of the blast say evidence suggests it was accidental. The blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough in County Donegal on Friday. Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five years after women’s stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles, where he once was king of the Oscars. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. Jury selection starts Monday for his second trial. He's been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault involving five women. Weinstein was an innovator in aggressive campaigns that turned into Oscar gold for many of his films. Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that he took advantage of that power to commit major sexual crimes.

Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — According to UNESCO, the Mexican city of Puebla is home to the oldest public library in the Americas. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time might think they have arrived at a chapel. There is a high, vaulted ceiling and a gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary. The library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college. He expressed hope that anyone able to read would have access to them. The library's collection has grown steadily over the centuries. There are now more than 45,000 volumes and manuscripts.