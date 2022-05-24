AP News Summary at 12:47 a.m. EDT

Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. The assailant also killed two adults before he was killed by law enforcement. The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. It was the worst school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in late 2012.

Relatives worry, mourn in wake of elementary school shooting

Relatives turned to social media in a desperate attempt to find their missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students and one teacher. Among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, remembered her as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous." Ybarra was preparing to give blood for the wounded and pondering how no one was able to spot problems in the 18-year-old shooter in time to stop him.

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has easily dispatched Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation’s most consequential governor’s races. The results serve as a stinging rebuke of Trump in a race that he prioritized above almost all others. Angered by Kemp’s refusal to go along with his extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue. But Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate.

Takeaways: Trump's big primary defeat; scandals for the win

Donald Trump’s crusade for vengeance has suffered a devastating blow after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won his primary Tuesday despite rejecting Trump's entreaties to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state. Voters also demonstrated an openness to embracing scandal-plagued candidates — depending on the candidate, and the scandal. Former football great Herschel Walker, Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate in Georgia, dominated his primary even after Republican Party leaders had first shied away from him because of his checkered history. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won her Republican primary, shrugging off challengers who complained she was giving the party a bad name with headline-grabbing, bombastic behavior.

After Texas shooting, Conn. senator begs for gun compromise

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor as the latest school shooting unfolded, he said hearts in his state where 26 school children and educators were killed a decade ago are breaking for the families in Texas. The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of “anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the U.S. Tass says foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares. Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments. McDonald’s announced this month that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia.

Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks. The Republicans are seeking the nomination for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby who is retiring. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama. Brooks overcame a feud with former President Donald Trump to secure a runoff spot. Trump initially endorsed Brooks in the race but withdrew that endorsement in March. The two edged out businessman Mike Durant, who is best known as the helicopter pilot held captive in the events chronicled in “Black Hawk Down.”

Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says one of the three weapons North Korea test-launched into the sea Wednesday was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. The launches were made hours after President Joe Biden ended an Asian trip where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of North Korea's nuclear treat. North Korea in March had ended a years-long moratorium on launching ICBMs. Its intent is to develop nuclear-armed missiles that can reach the American homeland. South Korea's government said one missile was an ICBM and the other two were shorter-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. and South Korean militaries fired two surface-to-surface missiles in response to demonstrate the allies’ striking capabilities,

Osaka's mental health discussion resonates at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s 2022 French Open is over following a first-round loss. The players remaining in the tournament see and hear products of her frank discussion about anxiety and depression a year ago. Changes at Roland Garros include new “quiet rooms” and three on-call psychiatrists. There also is a broader sense that mental health is a far-less-taboo topic than it once was. Several professional tennis players credit Osaka with helping bring the subject out of the shadows for their sport and helping foster more awareness and concern. As a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, Osaka's decisions to withdraw from Roland Garros last year and explain her reasons for it resonated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0