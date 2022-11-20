AP News Summary at 12:46 p.m. EST

Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and leaving 18 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says two firearms were found at the scene at the Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. The El Paso County district attorney said Investigators were still determining a motive, and the shooting was being investigated to see if it should be prosecuted as a hate crime. The gunman, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _ sometimes viewed as reparations _ because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe. Next year’s talks, in the United Arab Emirates, will see further negotiations to work out details of the new fund.

Kyiv's mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Once a boxing champion, Kyiv's mayor is up against a challenge bigger than any he faced in the ring: keeping Ukraine’s capital functioning during a war. Vitali Klitschko spoke to The Associated Press in his City Hall office. The body armor propped against a radiator, the spent shell casing amid clutter on his desk and the reminders of his heavyweight career all shout that Klitschko is an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times. He says it would take “weeks” to explain all the challenges he faces as Russia pummels the capital and other cities. Foremost among them: Keeping the city livable in the face of repeated Russian bombardments.

Ukraine says will look into alleged prisoner shooting video

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleges shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire. Olha Stefanishyna, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, said: “Of course Ukrainian authorities will investigate this video.” She was speaking late Saturday on the sidelines of a security forum. Russian authorities announced the opening Friday of a criminal investigation based on the video snippets that were posted on Russian Telegram channels and relayed on other social media. Edited and short, they presented a muddled and incomplete picture.

Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No fewer than 10 major Republican White House prospects stepped onto the ballroom stage this weekend for the unofficial opening of the next presidential primary season. Within many speeches was an extraordinary sense of defiance rarely seen since former President Donald Trump took control of the Republican Party six years ago. Their central message: This is the moment for the party to move past Trump. But as Trump's rivals grow more confident, some donors and party officials worry that the crowded 2024 class may already be laying the groundwork to recreate Trump’s success in 2016. That year, a crowded Republican field splintered the primary electorate and gave Trump an easier path to the nomination.

GOP sees slight Latino vote gains, painful candidate losses

MIAMI (AP) — Republicans had placed their midterm hopes on a roster of Latina candidates to make gains with Latino voters, but the verdict was mixed. While Republican House candidates made modest inroads among Latino voters in 2022 compared with 2018, several GOP Latina candidates in high-profile races lost. Overall, the House will see a net gain of at least eight Latino members, with seven of them being Democrats. That will bring the total Latino representation in Congress to 11%, lower than the 19% in the total U.S. population.

Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied

Increasing numbers of physicians and families nationwide say a post-Roe fear has come to pass: Pregnant women with dangerous medical conditions are showing up in hospitals and doctors’ offices and being denied the abortions that could help treat them. Some get sicker as they face potentially-deadly delays and seek abortions in states with less restrictive laws. Some are denied care in multiple places. Doctors say they must balance medical judgment with possible punishments, including prison time. Even strict laws allow abortion to save a mother’s life, but a weighty question lingers: How close to death does she have to be? Specific data is hard to pinpoint; many employers discourage discussion of the topic. But many doctors and researchers agree it's a widespread problem.

As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU

LONDON (AP) — The British government is denying a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit. Health Secretary Steve Barclay said “I don’t recognize” the Sunday Times report. Switzerland has a close economic relationship with the 27-nation EU in return for accepting the bloc’s rules and paying into its coffers. Despite the denial, the new Conservative government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has expressed optimism that U.K.-EU trade barriers would be removed in the coming years. It comes as polls suggest a majority of Britons now think Brexit was a mistake.

Anti-transgender legislation resonates on Day of Remembrance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Statehouse victories for Republicans this month are resonating for transgender people as they mark Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. The reverberations are particularly intense in North Carolina. The state provided the blueprint for the present wave of nationwide anti-trans legislation. Legislators passed a bill in 2016 to restrict anti-discrimination ordinances and transgender access to restrooms. Republicans gained a supermajority in the North Carolina Senate and just shy of a supermajority in the House. One possible bill includes provisions to restrict school instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and to require schools to alert parents about any change in their child's name or pronouns.

VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Philippines to underscore America’s commitment to defend its treaty ally. The trip will involve flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. A senior U.S. administration official said that after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday to reinforce security and economic ties. Then on Tuesday she’ll fly to Palawan province, which faces the South China Sea, to meet the coast guard and fishermen. China's claims to virtually the entire South China Sea has put it on a collision course with the U.S. and its smaller Asian neighbors.