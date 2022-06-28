AP News Summary at 12:46 p.m. EDT

50 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifty people have died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in the sweltering Texas heat. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Nearly all of the victims in San Antonio were found Monday at the scene. Four people later died after being taken to hospitals. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer. The home countries of all of the migrants were not immediately known, but officials say some were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — France’s president has denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war with its neighbor. The strike killed at least 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk. It came during an unusually intense barrage of Russian strikes all across Ukraine that drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from the headlines as it drags on. Macron appeared to address that concern, vowing support for Ukraine and continued sanctions against Russia.

Jan. 6 hearing features key witness from Trump White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection will hear testimony Tuesday from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide in Donald Trump’s White House. She’s considered a vital witness in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that she would appear, speaking on condition of anonymity because the witness hasn’t been announced. Hutchinson, a special assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to the committee behind closed doors. In brief excerpts of testimony revealed in court filings, Hutchinson told the committee she was in the room for White House meetings where challenges to the election were discussed.

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The 25-year-old former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to testify Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The hearing being scheduled just a day beforehand has raised expectations that Hutchinson is prepared to disclose new details about Meadows and other associates of former President Donald Trump.

Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentence in Epstein sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell is sitting in a Manhattan federal courtroom, waiting to learn how many years a judge says she faces for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Tuesday's sentencing hearing in New York is underway and likely to be lengthy as lawyers squabble over aspects of the law. The sentencing culminates a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Maxwell denies abusing anyone. Her lawyers want no more than five years' imprisonment. Prosecutors say she deserves 30 years or more behind bars.

Abortion battles in state courts after Supreme Court ruling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Abortion bans are temporarily blocked in Louisiana and Utah, while a federal court in South Carolina says a law sharply restricting the procedure can take effect there immediately. The decisions emerged as the battle over whether women may end pregnancies shifted from the nation’s highest court to courthouses around the country. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protection for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation. One side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect, and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures. Much of Monday’s court activity focused on “trigger laws,” adopted in 13 states that were designed to take effect swiftly after the ruling.

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed. The justices found Tuesday that the judge had no authority to issue the indictments. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system starting in 2014. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires' disease, which was blamed on bad water.

The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies' united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while providing a platform to increase the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. He reiterated the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. In an interview with The Associated Press a day before the summit begins Tuesday, Sanchez said Putin is not just invading Ukraine, but wants to destabilize and weaken the security and the prosperity of Europe. He stressed that the alliance will defend every centimeter of allied territory.

Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told lawmakers in Edinburgh that she plans to hold a fresh referendum on Scottish independence on Oct. 19, 2023. That's despite U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it wasn’t the right time for such a vote. Scottish voters rejected independence in the 2014 referendum. The U.K.-wide government headed by Johnson has said the issue was settled in the 2014 vote. Scotland’s government requires a special order from Johnson to legally hold a referendum. Sturgeon said she will ask the U.K. Supreme Court to rule on the Scottish government’s right to hold the vote if Johnson does not give the go-ahead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0