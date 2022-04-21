AP News Summary at 1:04 a.m. EDT

Relentless attacks pound last defenders holed up in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New Russian attacks are pounding the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol. As Russian forces tightened the noose around defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant, a Ukrainian fighter apparently inside issued a video plea for help. He said the fighters may have only a few days or hours left. Another attempt to evacuate civilians from the devastated port city failed on Wednesday because of the fighting. Separately, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region says Russian forces now control 80 percent of it. It is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

AP-NORC poll: Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans continue to question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the U.S. is already taking and few want U.S. troops to get involved in the conflict. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been “not tough enough” in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he’s been too tough. The results underscore the political and security conundrum for the U.S. and NATO.

Surprisingly low Shanghai COVID death count spurs questions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a city of 25 million people with hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases, Chinese health authorities have reported only 25 coronavirus deaths. An Associated Press examination of the death toll sheds light on how the figures have been obscured by the way Chinese health authorities tally virus statistics, applying a much narrower, less transparent, and at times inconsistent standard than the rest of the world. Interviews with family members of patients who have tested positive, a publicly released phone call with a government health official and an internet archive compiled by families of the dead all raise issues with how the city is counting its cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a dramatic undercount.

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa. The CDC says it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Israel, Gaza militants trade fire as Mideast tensions mount

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired several rockets into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and Israeli aircraft have hit militant targets in the territory. It's part of an escalation that has been eerily similar to the run-up to last year’s 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. There were no reports of injuries in the rocket attacks and air strikes late Wednesday and early Thursday. The cross-border strikes come against the backdrop of soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions in Jerusalem. On Wednesday, hundreds of flag-waving Israeli ultra-nationalists marched toward predominantly Palestinian areas around Jerusalem’s Old City but were blocked by police. Gaza militants had warned Israel would be held responsible if it allowed the marchers to approach Jerusalem holy sites.

Macron attacks Le Pen on Russia, Muslim headscarf ban pledge

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has torn into his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in a television debate for her ties to Russia and for wanting to strip Muslim women of their right to cover their heads in public, as he seeks the votes he needs to win another 5-year term. In their only head-to-head confrontation before the electorate has its say in Sunday’s winner-takes-all vote, Macron took the gloves off, arguing that his rival is unsuitable to lead the nuclear-armed and ethnically diverse European power. Le Pen, in turn, sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging prices. She said Wednesday bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France’s first woman president.

More Cubans immigrating to the US by crossing from Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — More immigrants from Cuba are coming to the U.S. by making their way to Mexico and crossing the border illegally. It’s a very different reality from years ago, when Cubans enjoyed special protections that other immigrants did not have. The increase coincided with Nicaragua’s decision starting in November to stop requiring visas for Cubans to promote tourism after other countries, such as Panama and the Dominican Republic, began to require them. U.S. border authorities encountered Cubans almost 32,400 times in March, according to figures released Monday. That was double the number in February and five times the number in October.

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since she was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of her detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.

Scholar uses trash as treasure to study life in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean scholar has turned to a different way of collecting information about secretive North Korea as pandemic restrictions make it harder for outsiders to find out what life is like for North Koreans. Professor Kang Dong Wan from Dong-A University has been combing the beaches of South Korean border islands for North Korean trash. He's collected about 2,000 pieces of trash, ranging from snack bags, juice pouches, sweet wrappers and drink bottles to seasoning sachets. He says his findings confirm North Korean state media reports that the country has been producing a variety of consumer goods on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un. People's tastes have grown and there's even a bigger industrial design sector to meet the demand for goods.

Bitcoin’s new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels and go green

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — For the past year a company that “mines” cryptocurrency had what seemed the ideal location for its thousands of power-thirsty computers working around the clock to verify bitcoin transactions: the grounds of a coal-fired power plant in rural Montana. But with the cryptocurrency industry under increasing pressure to rein in the environmental impact of its massive electricity consumption, Marathon Digital Holdings made the decision to relocate its computers to a wind farm in Texas. Many economists and environmentalists have warned that as the still widely misunderstood digital currency grows in price and popularity the process of mining that is central to its existence and value is becoming increasingly energy intensive and potentially unsustainable.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0