AP News Summary at 12:46 a.m. EDT

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. Republican strategist John Feehery says former President Donald Trump "inspires all of this.” Republicans are working to win over voters with Trump-styled media stars, “America First” military veterans, women, minorities and what’s left of the GOP’s traditional conservatives. They are confident they will win control as Democrats struggle against high inflation and Joe Biden's lagging approval ratings.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education. In lengthy arguments Monday, the justices wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race. The justices heard from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. One conservative justice likened affirmative action to giving some college applicants a head start in a footrace. But a liberal justice said universities are the “pipelines to leadership in our society” and suggested that without affirmative action minority enrollment will drop.

Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal are being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine. That’s according to three former Afghan generals who spoke to The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of the elite Afghan commandos with promises of $1,500-a-month payments and safe havens for themselves and relatives so they can avoid deportation home to what many assume would be death at the hands of the Taliban. Said one general: “They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice."

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack

With some help from Twitter's new owner, misinformation about the grievous attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is surging online. Authorities say the suspect in the attack has told police he was targeting the House speaker, and there's no reason to believe he knew her husband before he broke into their home Friday. Yet that hasn't stopped bizarre conspiracy theories from spreading. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, amplified one conspiracy theory claiming Paul Pelosi knew his attacker. Musk later deleted his tweet. Prominent Republicans including Donald Trump Jr. and Marjorie Taylor Greene have also spread the unfounded claim.

BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — In an attempt to see how social media influences American politics, a BBC reporter created some fake Americans. For its “Americast” podcast, BBC disinformation reporter Marianna Spring invented five fake social media accounts of people of different political leanings. The idea is to see how algorithms spread material, often false, through these giant companies despite attempts to stop it. The companies frown on fake accounts, but similar research methods have been used. But it's something journalism ethics experts frown upon: it's rarely justified to use deception to gain information. The BBC says the level of public interest outweighs the deception involved.

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the U.S. to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at a massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million. Monday’s huge jackpot comes less than two years after a Mega Millions lottery ticket matched all six numbers to win a $1.05 billion dollar jackpot.

Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria

Research in Africa has found a one-time dose of an experimental drug protected adults against malaria for at least six months. The drug is a lab-made antibody. It works by breaking the life cycle of the parasite that causes malaria, which is spreads through mosquito bites. The antibody targets the parasites before they enter the liver where they can mature and multiply. The strategy may be an important complement to malaria vaccines. The new research was published Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a medical meeting in Seattle.

Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says that he hopes the organization will grow together in the aftermath of Irving sharing the link. Irving has been criticized for sharing the link by the NBA, the Anti-Defamation League and Nets owner Joe Tsai, among others. The star guard of the Nets has said he embraced all religions and defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes.