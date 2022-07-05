AP News Summary at 1:17 p.m. EDT

Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people. He then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd. The details emerged Tuesday as FBI agents were peeking into trash cans and under picnic blankets during the search for more evidence in Highland Park, an affluent and close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan. The attack killed at least six people. The assailant’s shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers fled in terror.

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed full control over one of the two provinces in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine. There are signs Russia is sustaining heavy losses. That raises doubts about whether Moscow’s forces and their separatist allies are ready to quickly thrust deeper into Donetsk, the other province that makes up the Donbas.

Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs

After the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion that’s been in place for half a century, companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple and JP Morgan pledged to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where abortion is now illegal so they can terminate pregnancies. But they gave no details on how they will do this and it’s not clear if they will be able to — legally — while protecting employees’ privacy and keeping them safe from prosecution.

NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland

BRUSSELS (AP) — The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the protocols needed for Sweden and Finland to become members. The move means the question of admitting the two nations now goes to the capitals of existing members for legislative approval. Their ambassadors and permanent representatives on Tuesday approved the invitation to join the club that NATO leaders extended to Finland and Sweden at a summit in Madrid last week. Securing parliamentary approval in Turkey, however, could still pose a problem. Turkey's president has said his parliament might block the process even though Sweden, Finland and Turkey reached a memorandum of understanding at the Madrid summit. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects no change of heart.

A survivor of the migrant trailer: 'They couldn't breathe'

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week in Texas. The 20-year-old from Guatemala’s capital says it was already hot on June 27 when stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer. Cardona Tomás was near the door hours later when she lost consciousness. She awakened in a San Antonio hospital.

Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Rescuers are finding body parts and equipment as they search for hikers missing following a powerful avalanche in the Italian Dolomites. Officials initially feared 13 hikers were still missing, but the province of Trento on Tuesday reduced the number of people unaccounted-for to five. Seven people are known to have died. A huge chunk of the Marmolada glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below. After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the site.

In Kashmir, 'conscious music' tests India’s limits on speech

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A burgeoning form of resistance music laced with religious metaphors is fast taking wing in Kashmir, a disputed region divided between rivals India and Pakistan. Known as “conscious music,” it's a blend of progressive Sufi rock and hip hop and draws elements from Islam and spiritual poetry. It's an assertive political expression in a place mired in decades of conflict — the songs have become a rallying cry for youths to use music to challenge Indian control. The fusion also seeks to bridge tensions between Muslim traditions and modernism in a region that in many ways still clings to its conservative past.

Ukraine's shadow: Deadly crises like Somalia starved of aid

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn millions of dollars away from longer-running humanitarian crises. Somalia is perhaps the most vulnerable as thousands die of hunger amid the driest drought in decades. Aid funding for Somalia is less than half of last year’s level as donors, overwhelmingly from the West, have sent more than $1.7 billion to respond to the war in Europe. The Norwegian Refugee Council secretary general tells The Associated Press he's “angry and ashamed" watching under-resourced aid workers in Somalia forced to make “horrific” choices about which desperately hungry people to help.

US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday, extending a slump for the major indexes as investors continue to worry about the state of the economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% and more than 85% of stocks in the benchmark index were in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Falling technology stocks weighed on the market, while small-company stocks also fell. European markets were lower. Energy companies had some of the biggest losses as U.S. crude oil prices fell 8.1%. Banks slipped as bond yields fell significantly.

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month. The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby’s natural history auction on July 28. The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the Late Cretaceous period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years. The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana. It measures nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 (6.7 meters) feet long.

