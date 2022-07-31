AP News Summary at 12:45 p.m. EDT

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people. The attack prompted the cancellation of ceremonies honoring Russia’s navy there. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. But the seemingly improvised, small-scale nature of the attack raised the possibility that it was the work of Ukrainian insurgents trying to drive out Russian forces. In other developments, one of Ukraine’s richest men, a grain merchant, has been killed in what Ukrainian authorities say was a carefully targeted Russian missile strike on his home.

Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky has continued to climb amid a renewed threat for more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Beshear has said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims. On top of that, more flash flooding is possible as the latest storms roll through. The National Weather Service says rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Sunday in some of the same areas that were inundated last week.

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes. In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake. Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some states have moved ahead with plans of their own to boost child care subsidies after a national effort by Democrats in Washington stalled. New York lawmakers passed a budget in the spring that calls for $7 billion to make child care more affordable over the next four years. New Mexico raised income eligibility for subsidies to the highest level of any state. Rhode Island lawmakers provided subsidies for child care workers and a tax credit to help pay for child care. Some New York lawmakers say they want to eventually make child care freely available as early as kindergarten.

Manchin declines to say if he wants Dems to retain control

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who's one of the Democrats’ most conservative and contrarian members, is declining to say whether he wants Democrats to retain control of Congress after the November elections. The senator has used a series of Sunday news show interviews to say that question will be determined by the choice of voters in individual states, rather than his own preferences. He says people “are sick and tired of politics” and want their representatives in Washington to put country over party. Manchin faces reelection in 2024 in a state where Donald Trump won more than two-thirds of the voters. But in distancing himself from fellow Democrats, Manchin also is trying to decry the rise of partisanship.

Iraq cleric's followers camped out in parliament for 2nd day

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric are camped out inside Iraq's parliament after toppling security walls around the building and storming in the previous day. The protesters are determined to hold an open-ended sit-in to derail efforts by their rivals from Iran-backed political groups to form the country's next government. The developments have catapulted Iraq’s politics to center stage, plunging the country deeper into political crisis as a power struggle unfolds between the Iraq's two major Shiite groups. On Sunday, the sit-in appeared more of a joyous celebration that a political protest — followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr were dancing, praying and chanting slogans inside the parliament, in praise of their leader.

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs. But nine years later they still live much as they always did. Many other winners haven't been as lucky, suffering personal setbacks and lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams. The latest winner of a big jackpot came Friday, when a single ticket sold in Illinois matched the numbers for a $1.337 billion Mega Millions prize.

Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour de France for 1st time

PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France (AP) — Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten has won the women’s Tour de France for the first time by clinching the eighth and final stage in style. The 39-year-old Van Vleuten won the stage by 30 seconds from Dutch countrywoman Demi Vollering, who also finished the race in second overall. Italian rider Silvia Persico was third in the stage. In the overall standings Van Vleuten was 3:48 clear of Vollering and 6:35 ahead of Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma in third spot. Van Vleuten had just about enough energy to punch the air in delight when crossing the line after a grueling final climb.

Review: Beyoncé escapes to dance world in 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé has been reborn again; this time it’s on a shimmering dance floor. In her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” she has subverted the public’s perception of her hitmaking history. Six years since her Grammy award-winning “Lemonade,” people expect Beyoncé to consistently deliver. But she does not allow herself to be pigeonholed in her consistency, perfectionism and pop/R&B genre. She croons confidently in “Cozy,” that she is “comfortable in my skin. Cozy with who I am,” and it shows in this hourlong 16-track album.