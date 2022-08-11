AP News Summary at 12:44 p.m. EDT

Big climate bill; Spending green bucks to boost green energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill. Friday's vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending. Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy eventually so cheap it's nearly irresistible. It would slice U.S. carbon emissions by about 40%. This compromise bill comes 34 years after Congress was warned that climate change was a serious threat. Since then there have been 308 weather disasters that each cost $1 billion.

Trump's bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search

NEW YORK (AP) — In battleground Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s pick for governor defeated the favorite of the Republican establishment. In Connecticut, a state where compassionate conservatism was born, a Senate candidate who promoted Trump’s election lies prevailed over the state GOP’s preference. And in Washington, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in defending Trump against an unprecedented FBI search. That was only this week. As the 2022 midterm season enters its final phase, the Republicans on the November ballot are tied to the divisive former president as never before — whether they like it or not.

'Disturbing': Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws

TORONTO (AP) — Canada arguably has the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, but human rights advocates say those regulations devalue the lives of disabled people. They say the regulations also are prompting doctors and health workers to suggest the procedure to those who might not otherwise consider it. Families say that has led to disturbing conversations and controversial deaths. The current law allows people with serious disabilities to choose to be killed in the absence of any other medical issue. Next year, Canada is set to allow people to be killed exclusively for mental health reasons. Some critics say the system warrants further scrutiny.

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization as Russia suffers military losses in its invasion of Ukraine which is nearing its sixth month. Such a move could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. Russia is engaged instead in a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to quit the military. Authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to bolster enlistment although the Defense Ministry denies any “mobilization activities” are happening. Billboards urge men to join up and authorities have set up mobile recruiting centers.

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

U.S. gas prices have dipped under $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months. AAA says the national average is $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14. Motorists in California and Hawaii are still paying above $5, and other states in the West are paying close to that. The cheapest gas is in Texas and several other states in the South and Midwest. The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.

Wildfires spread, fish die off amid severe drought in Europe

PARIS (AP) — More than 1,000 firefighters in France are struggling to contain a huge wildfire burning through pine forests. The fires come as Europe is suffering under a severe heat wave and drought. In Poland and Germany, low water levels and possible pollution have produced a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River, which runs between them. In France, which is enduring its worst drought on record, flames raged through pine forests overnight, illuminating the sky with an intense orange light in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes. Water levels along Germany’s Rhine River are at risk of falling so low that it could become difficult to transport goods — including critical energy items like coal and gasoline.

Man gets 12 years in case that tested broad search warrants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people near the scene of a crime. Okello Chatrie was sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 robbery of the Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian. A judge ruled in March that the warrant violated the constitutional protection against unreasonable searches by gathering the location history of 19 cell phones near the bank at the time of the robbery without having any evidence that their owners had anything to do with the crime. But the judge denied Chatrie’s motion to suppress the evidence produced by the warrant.

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

LONE PINE, Calif. (AP) — One year after a wind-whipped wildfire charred a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine, California, signs of life are slowly returning. Tiny clusters of white and purple wildflowers stand out against blackened trees. Green shoots of Horsetail as thin as yarn strands break from the ground below scorched branches. A fistful of new leaves emerges from within an incinerated stump. It’s the start of a long recovery. It's a cycle that’s being repeated more often across the West as climate change brings drier, hotter seasons and more fires. It can be five years before ground cover fully recovers, and hotter fires are killing more trees.

US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. The easing of wholesale inflation suggests that consumers could get some relief from relentless inflation in the coming months.

Big Mac is coming back: McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s will begin reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months. The burger giant closed its Ukrainian restaurants after Russia’s invasion nearly six months ago but has continued to pay its more than 10,000 employees in the country. McDonald’s said Thursday that it plans to gradually begin reopening some restaurants in the capital, Kyiv, and western Ukraine, where other companies are doing business farther from the fighting. McDonald’s has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn’t say how many would reopen, when that would happen or which locations would be first. McDonald's has sold its 850 restaurants in Russia.