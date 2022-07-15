AP News Summary at 12:42 p.m. EDT

Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden has been greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump as he arrived in a royal palace in Jeddah. Biden is working to bridge a rift between the United States and the oil-rich kingdom. It is his first meeting with the Saudi crown prince,, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman. Biden vowed as a Democratic presidential candidate to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights record, particularly the murder of the writer Jamal Khashoggi. But now Biden is seeking to reaffirm Washington's longstanding partnership with Riyadh as he confronts challenges caused by rising energy supplies and Iran's nuclear program.

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations. That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations. Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December. The official says that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to choose a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district built subsidized housing for teachers and staff who could not afford market rent. More districts in California and the U.S. are exploring the idea as rent and home prices grow out of reach. In West Virginia, the American Federation of Teachers helped build a housing complex with apartments for teachers and retail shops. But such projects face obstacles, including pushback from residents. The Jefferson Union High School District in California's San Mateo County wants to develop more apartments, but a community garden stands in the way. Skeptics question whether schools should even get into housing development.

Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Store associates are handing single carnations to customers as they enter the newly reopening Tops Friendly Market where 10 Black people were slain by a white gunman. Some also received gift cards Friday as the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, opened its doors. The store is part of an ever-growing list of public spaces and retail establishments where gun violence shattered a community’s way of living. Managers at Tops say they were confident that neighborhood residents overwhelmingly wanted and needed their most accessible supermarket to reopen. But some residents question whether opening two months after a tragedy is too soon.

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children have gotten their questioning postponed in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings. The delay follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of the news Thursday of Ivana Trump’s death. There are no new dates for the depositions. A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trumps’ attorney declined to comment.

Prosecutors disavow 3 convictions in 1995 NYC subway killing

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are disavowing the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s: the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. The Brooklyn district attorney's office plans to join defense lawyers in asking a judge Friday to dismiss the convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik. The three confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. Prosecutors now say the confessions conflicted with evidence at the scene and with each other, and witness identifications were problematic.

Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial has given a Russian court a letter from a U.S. doctor recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent. She said they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.

New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

Quick help for suicide thoughts and other mental health emergencies may soon be as easy as 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live on Saturday. It connects with an existing network and is designed to be as simple to remember and use as 911. But instead of a dispatcher sending police or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors, and eventually much more. But it won't happen overnight. Many states have a long way to go to get comprehensive systems in place.