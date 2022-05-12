AP News Summary at 12:41 a.m. EDT

Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO. Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict is set to open Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the opening week of the war. On the ground, Russian forces pounded areas in central, northern and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol. Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the northeast.

Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian soldier is scheduled to go on trial Friday in the killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian. The case marks the first time since the start of the invasion that a member of the Russian military will be prosecuted for a war crime. Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin, who is 21, was captured from a tank unit. He is accused of shooting the 62-year-old man in the head through an open car window in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. He could get up to life in prison. The case will unfold as an ever-growing number of war-crimes investigations are being conducted by the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to nudge southeast Asian leaders to be more outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the issue continues to be a delicate one for many members of the region’s 10-country alliance with deep ties to Moscow. Biden welcomed leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations to White House on Thursday night for an intimate dinner to kick off the two-day summit, the first meeting of the group to be held in Washington in its 45-year history. As Biden welcomed the leaders to the White House, his administration announced the United States would commit to more than $150 million in new projects to bolster Southeast Asia’s climate, maritime and public health infrastructure.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators say they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. It's an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy of California and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year's end, they could stand among the alliance's ranks. Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO's closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization's military support. The two are a perfect fit for NATO. Their armed forces, and political and legal systems, are in lock step with the alliance. They bring high-tech military equipment and high levels of defense spending with them. Their accession would double the length of NATO's borders with Russia. It's unclear exactly how Moscow will respond.

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country. The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn't have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear. Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. Some experts say the North's admissions of an outbreak suggested a willingness to receive outside aid. It previously shunned vaccines offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX program, possibly because they have monitoring requirements.

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A series of unforced political and personal errors by GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina. Some of the transgressions have been headline-grabbing, like one that rankled GOP colleagues who believe he insinuated they were holding orgies and snorting cocaine. Some have been salacious, like recently released videos showing him in sexually suggestive poses. But at home, the most consequential may have been when he decided to run for a different U.S. House seat before changing his mind. Some constituents believe he’s more interested in inflaming the culture wars than helping the district.

Powell: 'Soft' economic landing may be out of Fed's control

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second four-year term, for the first time Thursday acknowledged that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid a recession. Previously, Powell has sought to portray the Fed’s efforts to tighten interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy. In that scenario, the Fed would tighten borrowing costs enough to cool the economy and bring down inflation, without going so far as to tip the economy into recession. But on Thursday he acknowledged such a soft landing may be out of the Fed's control.

The AP Interview: US 'vulnerable' to COVID without new shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new White House COVID-19 coordinator is issuing a dire warning. He says in an Associated Press interview that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus this fall and winter if Congress doesn’t swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments. Dr. Ashish Jha said in the interview Thursday that Americans’ immune protection from the virus is waning, the virus is adapting to be more contagious and booster doses for most people will be necessary — with the potential for enhanced protection from a new generation of shots.

Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Astronomers have unveiled the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Nearly all galaxies, including our own, are believed to have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape. That makes it extremely hard to get pictures of them. The image released Thursday was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. This is not the first picture of a black hole. The same international group released the first one in 2019 from a distant galaxy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0