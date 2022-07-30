AP News Summary at 12:40 p.m. EDT

Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least 25 people were killed after torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia and Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that four children are among the dead. He added that the total number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding. Rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Beshear says crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats. The Kentucky storm is the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the U.S. this summer. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common.

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — A ticket bought in a Chicago suburb has beaten the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.337 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

Overturning Roe v. Wade isn't the end for abortion opponents

Anti-abortion groups are looking to the courts, lawmakers and elections to facilitate more abortion restrictions and bans after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June left the issue up to states. After a half-century of pushing for restrictions, social conservatives are in a new place: Defending bans in court. And while several states already had deep restrictions queued up ahead of the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, abortion opponents are looking to lawmakers in others to follow suit. The outcomes of elections across the country in November could be key to whether they can accomplish those aims.

Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross have a duty to react after an attack on a prison complex killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the deaths of the POWs on Friday at the prison in a separatist-controlled area in eastern Ukraine. Both sides alleged the attack was intended to cover up atrocities. Zelenskyy called it “a deliberate mass murder." The Red Cross has requested access to the prison to make sure the wounded get proper treatment. Russia released the names of 48 Ukrainian POWs who died in the attack. Relatives of POWs held a protest in Kyiv, calling for Russia to be declared a terrorist state.

Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a year in the making and has seen plenty of ups and downs. Now, a Democratic economic package focused on climate and health care faces hurdles but seems headed toward party-line passage by Congress next month. Approval would let President Joe Biden and his party claim a triumph on top priorities as November’s elections approach. They haven't forgotten they came close to approving a far grander version of the bill last year, only to see Sen. Joe Manchin, one of their most conservative and contrarian members, torpedo it at the eleventh hour. The current compromise is more modest than earlier versions but still checks boxes on issues that make Democrats giddy.

Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad, set up sit-in

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have stormed into Iraq's parliament to protest government formation efforts lead by his rivals from Iran-backed groups. The protesters — followers of Muqtada al-Sadr — used ropes and chains to topple cement walls around the heavily fortified Green Zone on Saturday, then flooded into the assembly building. It's the second such breach this week but this time, they didn't disperse peacefully. Iraqi security forces first used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators but then backed off. The protesters are now saying they are staging an open-ended sit-in inside the parliament. Some among al-Sadr's rivals, the Iran-backed political groups, have called for counter-demonstrations while others urged dialogue.

Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the 'former guy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — One month into his presidency, Joe Biden made clear his distaste for even naming the man he'd ousted from the Oval Office. “I’m tired of talking about Trump,” the new president said. But these days, Biden is eagerly naming and singling out the “former guy” in remarks and on social media. Biden's elevating Donald Trump in ways that he and White House aides didn’t do during the first 18 months of his term. For some Democrats, Biden’s willingness to engage directly with Trump was overdue. Biden himself has made no secret of the fact that he is hungry to run against Trump again in 2024.

Federal tourism aid funds gas stations, trash cans, jazz

Hundreds of tourism projects nationwide are collectively getting about $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The money has aided everything from a gas station expansion in California to new sports facilities in Georgia, and a culturally diverse music in Nashville, Tennessee. Portland, Oregon, has categorized the purchase of 200 graffiti-resistant trash cans as a tourism project. All the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed last year by President Joe Biden. The flexible aid program for governments lists tourism as one of its eligible purposes alongside such things as health care and housing.

In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

LONDON (AP) — Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine could leave millions of people in Africa unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease. Scientists say that, unlike the campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccinations won’t be necessary to curb monkeypox outbreaks. They think targeted vaccinations, along with other measures, could be enough to shut down the multiple outbreaks. Monkeypox is much harder to spread than coronavirus. But experts warn that if the disease spills over into general populations, the need for vaccines could intensify. Brazil and Spain have just reported monkeypox deaths, the first in their nations.