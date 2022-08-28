AP News Summary at 12:37 p.m. EDT

Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions in the week after a federal judge lifted an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling was the catalyst their party needed to reinvigorate its political prospects in what would have likely been a losing year. Republicans in the state legislature are just five seats shy of the supermajority they need to nullify the Democratic governor’s veto on future restrictions. In a swing state like North Carolina, outrage and uncertainty over diminishing abortion access could generate enough political power for Democrats to hold their ground in November.

Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled

SLOVYANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian rocket and artillery strikes have hit areas across the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Fears persist that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak. Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the wide river. Ukraine controls the right bank including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets. Each of them are about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the plant. Authorities said Sunday that heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity. Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets.

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — There's a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. The program is one way the Army is hoping to fill the ranks as it struggles with recruiting efforts that are expected to fall dramatically short of the goals this year. According to estimates, just 23% of young people age 17 to 24 are physically, mentally and morally qualified to serve without receiving some type of waiver. Moral behavior issues include drug use, gang ties or a criminal record. It's the military's academic and physical fitness requirements that the prep course will address.

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket remains on track for a Monday liftoff, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad. Officials said Sunday that neither the rocket nor ground equipment suffered any damage. Five lightning strikes were confirmed Saturday, hitting the 600-foot towers surrounding the rocket at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It's poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's Apollo program. Astronauts could return to the moon in a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hopes have faded of rescuing 10 men trapped by a flood in a Mexican coal mine this month. But evidence is mounting that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intentionally revived a form of coal mining so dangerous and primitive that lawmakers in both houses of Mexico’s Congress had tried to ban it a decade ago. López Obrador enacted a plan 1 1/2 years ago to revive coal-fired power plants in northern Mexico and giving preference to buying coal from the smallest mines. The purchases were part of the president’s populist policies to give more income to the poorest Mexicans.

Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police Chief Troy Finner says fire crews and police responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire. Finner said the man then opened fire on the crews fighting the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers shot him dead. No firefighters or officers were wounded.

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A recent power struggle at a New Hampshire ski area illustrates the growing influence of a 20-year-old political experiment that promotes a mass migration of 20,000 libertarians to the state. Fewer than 6,500 have arrived so far, but they’ve made inroads everywhere from school boards to the statehouse. What that means for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, the party and the state is uncertain. But one thing is clear. Members of the Free State Project, who are known as Free Staters, are shaking things up. Sununu, a former ski resort executive who's running for fourth term, recently called for the ouster of three Republican lawmakers over their handling of a county-owned ski area. Anti-government activists want to privatize it.

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter at its best is a tool to get a message out quickly, efficiently and directly, whether you're an activist or a local fire department. But it’s also a constant risk-and-reward calculation. A bombshell whistleblower report from Twitter’s former head of security alleges that the social media company has been negligently lax on cybersecurity and privacy protections for its users for years. The revelations could be especially concerning for those who use it to reach constituencies, get news out about emergencies as well as for political dissidents and activists in the crosshairs of hackers or other malicious actors.

Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card has sold for $12.6 million, blasting into the record books Sunday as the most expensive ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia. The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal in soccer’s 1986 World Cup. The escalating records are part of a growing market for sports memorabilia that has taken off as people cocooned themselves during the pandemic — one part nostalgia and one part financial opportunity.