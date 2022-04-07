AP News Summary at 12:35 p.m. EDT

Ukraine pleads for weapons as fight looms on eastern front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east. Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO member nations on Thursday to send “weapons, weapons, weapons” to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in Kyiv’s northern outskirts. Ukrainian authories are gathering evidence of alleged Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating from Bucha and other towns north of the capital. Elsewhere, the mayor of Mariupol said more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the besieged port city.

Senate clears way for Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has cleared the way for a final vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, preparing to endorse the Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. The vote to cut off debate Thursday morning came hours before Jackson’s expected confirmation. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate.

Social programs weak in many states with tough abortion laws

States with some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws are also some of the hardest places to have and raise a healthy child, especially for the poor. An analysis of federal data by The Associated Press raises questions about the strength of the social safety net as up to half the states are poised to ban or greatly restrict access to abortion following an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision later this year. The burden is likely to fall heaviest on those with low incomes, who also are the least able to seek an abortion in other states where the procedure remains widely available.

Tiger's back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Against all odds, Tiger Woods has teed off in the Masters for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation. Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee. Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot, a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. But he dropped a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar.

Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is playing the first round of the Masters on Thursday. He made par on each of his his opening five holes.

Top Pakistan top court rules against PM, restores Parliament

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to dissolve Parliament was illegal and is ordering that the house be restored. The decision on Thursday came after four days of hearings by the top court. Khan will now face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers that he had tried to sidestep. The assembly will likely convene to vote on Saturday. The opposition has said it has 172 votes in the 342-seat house to oust Khan.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said. He said she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes. Russia is the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council. Thursday's vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions, significantly lower than the vote on two resolutions the assembly adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.

US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy was once enamored with speed. It wanted lighter, faster ships to deal with threats during the war on terror, before pivoting to Russia and China and their modern navies. The Navy now wants to retire nine recently built littoral combat ships, which cost about $4.5 billion altogether to build. Chief of naval operations Adm. Mike Gilday said this week that it's better to have a smaller, lethal force than a larger force that’s “less ready, less lethal and less capable.” The oldest of the littoral combat ships is 10 years old. Congress must sign off on the Navy’s proposal to decommission ships ahead of their projected service life.

Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit in which the Girl Scouts claim that the Boy Scouts are creating marketplace confusion and damaging their recruitment efforts through their use of words such as “scouts” and “scouting.” Manhattan Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled Thursday that the Boy Scouts can describe their activities as “scouting” without referring to gender and that the matter does not need to be put to a jury. Hellerstein said his written decision caps a “serious, contentious and expensive” litigation. The lawsuit was filed a year after the Boy Scouts announced in late 2017 that boy scouting and cub scouting would be open to girls.

