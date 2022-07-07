AP News Summary at 12:46 a.m. EDT

Former PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot and critically wounded while campaigning in western Japan. Fire officials say the 67-year-old Abe was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara. NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him, He was bleeding and holding his chest. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Abe, is on his way to Tokyo and all other Cabinet ministers are also returning from campaign trips.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action on to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. He is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s actions before they were officially announced.

G-20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations have opened talks with an appeal from the Indonesian host for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. As the foreign ministers from the Group of 20 confront multiple crises, including the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, all are overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its ripple effects. Indonesia's foreign minister appealed for unity among the group, which includes Russia, China, the United States and its Western allies, despite signs that any consensus on the matter would remain elusive.

Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Mourners plan to remember three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade at services. Friday's scheduled events are the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher shot Monday during the annual event in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza through Friday. Robert E. Crimo III, the accused 21-year-old gunman, was charged Wednesday with murdering seven people. Prosecutors have said they expect to bring attempted murder charges for each of the more than 30 people wounded in the attack on paradegoers.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or prepare for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking Thursday at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” He added menacingly that "largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest.” He declared that Russia remains ready to sit down for talks to end the fighting, adding that “those who refuse to do so should know that the longer it lasts the more difficult it will be for them to make a deal with us.”

Beijing appears to retract vaccine mandate after pushback

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese capital Beijing appears to be backing off a vaccine mandate it announced just two days ago. The mandate would require vaccination for entry into certain public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries starting next week. It drew intense discussion as city residents worried how the sudden policy announcement would disrupt their lives. While not explicitly saying the government had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.”

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park last month has generated calls from weather experts for changes to the way the government issues weather forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Government forecasters warned of rising Yellowstone rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that happened in the park and in neighboring Montana areas. Experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become outdated as climate change bakes the planet. A National Weather Service meteorologist says officials were flying blind as river levels rose, with no way to predict where the impacts would be. Hundreds of homes were damaged but no lives lost in the Yellowstone floods.