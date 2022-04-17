AP News Summary at 12:51 a.m. EDT

`No surrender': Ukrainians fight on in Mariupol steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine vowed to fight to the end in the besieged port city of Mariupol where a few thousand fighters held on in a massive steel plant laced with tunnels. Mariupol has been the site of a merciless, 7-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin. Its fall would be Moscow’s biggest victory of the war and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine’s industrial east. Ukraine's President vowed to defend the east and accused Russian troops of carrying out kidnappings and torture in areas they control.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense. Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol. A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond. Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation. Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.

China's economy grows still-weak 4.8% in January-March

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as a wave of coronavirus outbreaks led to shutdowns of major industrial cities. Official data showed growth accelerated from the previous quarter’s 4%, when the economy was slammed by tighter government controls on use of debt by China’s vast real estate industry. Compared with the previous quarter, as other major economies are measured, growth declined to 1.3% from 1.4% in the final quarter of 2021. Retail spending, factory output and investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets rose.

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of people in Shanghai who test positive for the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms are being ordered into quarantine centers in exhibition halls and other buildings. The move is part of official efforts to contain China's biggest coronavirus outbreak since the 2-year-old pandemic began. Most of Shanghai was shut down starting March 28 after case numbers soared. The biggest quarantine center is in the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which has beds for 50,000 people. One resident says lights there are left on all night, making it hard to sleep, and she has yet to find a hot shower.

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case. The lawyers also say the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false. They allege that the tweets manipulated Tesla's stock price and cost them money. Musk said Thursday that he had the money to take Tesla private, and he agreed to settle only because bankers told him he had to or they would stop lending money. But the stockholders' lawyers say Musk is trying to influence potential jurors. Musk's lawyer says he truthfully tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private and could have done it.

Wisconsin Democrats aim to beat Sen. Ron Johnson, but how?

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (AP) — A crowded field of Democrats is trying to figure out a winning strategy to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin in November. It's one of a handful of competitive Senate races this election year and could help decide Senate control. Johnson was elected as a fiscal conservative, but in the past two years he has staked out some anti-science positions in the pandemic. And he's embraced conspiracy theories surrounding Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, leads the Democratic field in early polls, money and endorsements. Top rivals include Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, and Sarah Godlewski, the state treasurer. There's optimism among Democrats that Johnson is more vulnerable now than ever.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the “vast majority” of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, “and potentially back and forth.”

Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week. The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet in some mountain areas as of Saturday. Mammoth Mountain in the eastern Sierra reported a foot of fresh snow. The resort has said it would remain open to skiing and snowboarding until Memorial Day. Parts of Northern California including the Bay Area could see pockets of rain for several days.

Clashes erupt again near flashpoint Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say 17 people have been wounded in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem. The unrest erupted Sunday after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to secure the spot for Jewish visitors. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, and it is often a flashpoint for violence. Police say visits by Jews are routine and accused Palestinians of stockpiling stones in anticipation of violence. But this year, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the weeklong Jewish Passover are occurring at the same time, with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to Jerusalem. Clashes erupted on Friday after police said Palestinians threw rocks at an adjacent Jewish holy site.

'This land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — On a quiet street lined with walnut trees was a cemetery with four bodies that had not yet found a home. All were victims of Russian soldiers in this village outside Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. Volunteers dug them up one by one on Sunday two weeks after the soldiers disappeared. This spring is a grim season of planting and replanting in towns and villages around Kyiv. Bodies given hurried graves amid the Russian occupation are now being retrieved for investigations into possible war crimes. More than 900 civilian victims have been found so far.

