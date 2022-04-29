AP News Summary at 12:35 a.m. EDT

Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country’s industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions were heard Friday in some cities. A senior U.S. defense official said Moscow’s offensive is going much slower than planned. Meanwhile, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol. The mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire.

Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on anyone suspected of aiding Russian troops under laws enacted by Ukraine’s parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Feb. 24 invasion. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison for acts of collaborating with the invaders or showing public support for them. Not all Ukrainians oppose the invasion, and pro-Moscow sentiment is more common among Russian-speaking residents of the Donbas, an industrial region in the east. Business executives, mayors and other state officials, and members of the military are among those who have gone over to the Russian side, and Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said more than 200 criminal cases have been opened.

Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine

Relatives say a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, in the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. According to an online fundraising page, Cancel had volunteered with his local fire department in New York while in high school, and he had a 7-month-old son. His widow, Brittany Cancel, told Fox News she sees her husband as a hero. President Joe Biden said: “It’s very sad. He left a little baby behind.”

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward.

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his view have elevated those races to top-tier status. At stake, say Democrats and others concerned about fair elections, is nothing less than American democracy. One group that has been tracking secretary of state races has identified nearly two dozen Republican candidates who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian assailants have hot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, in a fresh attack that would further fuel Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have soared in the past two months. Early Saturday, the Israeli military said the attackers arrived at Ariel settlement entrance and shot the guard in his post before fleeing the scene. The military launched a pursuit in the West Bank to get to the suspects. separately, Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes near the town of Qalqilya. A string of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank over the past two months have left 14 Israelis dead.

Correspondents' gala offers political normalcy despite COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House press corps is ready to party like it's 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. After the pandemic nixed the 2021 and 2020 editions, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe Biden, the first sitting president to attend in six years. Comedy will also be back with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah headlining. The event represents the return of a small measure of Washington normalcy. But COVID-19 remains a threat. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive this week and Dr. Anthony Fauci is skipping the dinner.

Dodgers' Bauer suspended 2 seasons over alleged sex assault

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a charge he denied. He vowed to overturn the discipline before an arbitrator. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline, which covers 324 games without pay and if left in place would cost the 31-year-old pitcher just over $60 million. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was placed on administrative leave July 2. The Washington Post published a story Friday in which a woman from Columbus, Ohio, said Bauer crossed the line during sex in 2013 and 2014. Bauer said in a statement that it was consensual sex.

Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008

More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday. The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.

2022 NFL Draft l Day 2 ends with yet another receiver picked

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The second day of the NFL draft ended appropriately with another wide receiver being selected. The San Francisco 49ers selected speedster Danny Gray from SMU with the last pick of the third round, No. 105 overall. Through three rounds, 17 receivers were selected, more than any other position. The third round also produced a mini-run on quarterbacks after none were selected in Round 2 and only one went off the board in the first round Thursday night.

