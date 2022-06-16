AP News Summary at 12:35 a.m. EDT

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Heated' Trump, Pence's near miss with mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its third public hearing, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. It has also attempted to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four European leaders expressed support for Ukraine while meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back the country’s candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron promised six more truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges as the war grinds on in the Donbas region in the east. Macron said France, Germany, Italy and Romania “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.” The visit was a show of support amid Kyiv’s fears that Western resolve to help it could wane.

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record. For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

GOP, Dem Senate bargainers divided over gun deal details

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic and Republican senators are at odds over how to keep firearms from dangerous people. Bargainers are struggling to finalize details of a gun violence compromise in time for their self-imposed deadline of holding votes in Congress next week. Lawmakers said Thursday they remained divided over how to define abusive dating partners so they could be legally barred from purchasing firearms. Disagreements were also unresolved over proposals to send money to states that have “red flag” laws that let authorities temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed dangerous by courts, and to other states for their own violence prevention programs.

Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in church shooting; suspect detained

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a lone suspect fired on a small group meeting at a church near one of Alabama’s major cities, fatally wounding two people and injuring a third victim. Police say the suspect is in custody after the shooting attack Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing that he confirmed a suspect was being held but declined to identify that person. He said the armed person entered the church meeting and began shooting Thursday evening. Vestavia Hills is a suburb of Birmingham, one of Alabama's two most populated cities.

Fed's aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of point Wednesday and to signal that more large rate hikes are likely coming. Economic history suggests that aggressive, growth-killing rate hikes could be necessary to finally control inflation. And typically, that is a prescription for a recession.

Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Abortion providers are bracing for the final days of the U.S. Supreme Court’s guarantee of a right to an abortion. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. In places such as Wisconsin where the procedure could be banned in the court overturns Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood isn't scheduling appointments beyond June 25. In South Dakota, the state’s only abortion clinic says it has “paused” scheduling abortions beyond the end of the month. Some abortion providers are transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.

Detroit honors Vincent Chin, Asian American killed in 1982

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is helping to honor Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man who was beaten to death 40 years ago by two white men who never served jail time. The commemoration comes as hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise in the U.S. The Vincent Chin 40th Remembrance & Rededication begins Thursday and focuses on civil rights efforts that started with his 1982 death. Chin was celebrating with friends at a strip club for his bachelor party when a fight erupted with the two white autoworkers. Federal authorities have said the autoworkers blamed Chin for layoffs at Detroit car factories due to Japanese imports.

